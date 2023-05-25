I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson season 3: Release date, plot, and more

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson has become a cult favorite among comedy enthusiasts since its debut on Netflix. The sketch comedy show, created by and starring Tim Robinson, has garnered critical acclaim for its absurd humor and memorable characters. Fans have been wondering what comic delights await them as they eagerly anticipate the release of season 3 on May 30, 2023.

The season 3 of this comedy sketch features Jason Schwartzman, Tim Meadows, Fred Armisen, Sam Richardson, Will Forte, Patti Harrison, Ayo Edebiri, Mitra Jouhari, Tim Heidecker, Beck Bennett, Biff Wiff, Conner O’Malley and Carmen Christopher.

The show has been co-created and written by Zack Kanin and Robinson himself. Additionally, the show has been produced by Akiva Schaffer, Ali Bell for Party Over Here, Andy Samberg and Jorma Taccone of The Lonely Island comedy group, Alice Mathias, and Alex Bach and Dan Powell for Irony Point.

Catch all the six episodes of season 3 of I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson on Netflix on May 30, 2023.

Tim Robinson and his world on Netflix

Tim Robinson's show on Netflix, in its unpredictable and absurd sketch format, delves into bizarre scenarios along with its hilarious cast. Fans of the series can expect Tim Robinson's signature style of offbeat humour, satirical commentary, and exaggerated situations to continue in the upcoming season.

The trailer for the third season of this madcap show starts with Robinson, the protagonist, yelling at another woman seated in a car in a drive-thru. The series of events showcased in the middle is only a glimpse of the rollercoaster the third season is going to be.

Starting from a robot that climbs walls in a game show and a brawny man in a diaper attacking Richardson, to Robinson zipling over a pool and twitching at yet another game show hosted by Edebiri. This eventually escalates to losing his mind when a man confronts him outside the window of his car, marking the end of the trailer.

The stellar cast along with the peculiar script has bagged critical acclaim as well as awards such as outstanding actor in a short form comedy or drama series at the Emmy's last year. It also won the 2020 and 2022 WGA Awards for comedy/variety sketch series.

According to Netflix's official coverage of the season 3 trailer:

"Upon the announcement, Robinson and Kanin will also be honored with the Sketch Comedy Award at Variety’s Power of Comedy event at SXSW on March 10."

I Think You Should Leave, a six episode sketch created by SNL alum and Detroiters star Tim Robinson and co-created by SNL producer Zach Kanin, will pick up from the last season where the last episode explores:

"A mistaken identity at work. The new "Tammy Craps" doll. Some interesting instructional videos during a driver's Ed class and an attempted ear piercing."

According to IMDb, the official synopsis of the comedy series reads:

"In this new sketch show, Tim Robinson and his guests spend each segment driving someone to the point of needing--or desperately wanting--to leave."

Expect to be delighted by the impeccable comic timing and versatility of the ensemble cast in this six-episode season releasing on May 30, 2023, on Netflix.

