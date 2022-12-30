"I thought you were trying to kill us”: José Andrés’ daughters roast their father while promoting José Andrés and Family in Spain

José Andrés's newest show, José Andrés and Family in Spain, airs on Discovery+. Andrés is a popular Spanish chef who is also the founder of World Central Kitchen.

It is a non-profit organization that offers meals when a natural disaster strikes. He also runs his weekly podcast titled, Longer Tables with José Andrés, where he talks about several noble initiatives.

In his latest episode of Longer Tables with José Andrés, the famed chef invited his three daughters, 23-year-old Carlota, 21-year-old Inés, and 18-year-old Lucía, to talk about what it was like to have a celebrity chef as a father. They also traveled through his homeland while shooting their reality TV series José Andrés and Family in Spain.

José Andrés @chefjoseandres I hosted my most important guests on this week’s episode of my podcast, Longer Tables…my three daughters! They were supposed to be sharing stories from #behindthescenes of our new show, José Andrés and Family in Spain..but I think it turned into more of a roast of their dad!! I hosted my most important guests on this week’s episode of my podcast, Longer Tables…my three daughters! They were supposed to be sharing stories from #behindthescenes of our new show, José Andrés and Family in Spain..but I think it turned into more of a roast of their dad!! https://t.co/cuzQGouxsR

The famed chef also took to his social media pages to announce that his daughters were the most important guests in this week's episode of his podcast.

He took to Twitter and uploaded a tweet that said,

"I hosted my most important guests on this week’s episode of my podcast, Longer Tables…my three daughters! They were supposed to be sharing stories from #behindthescenes of our new show, José Andrés and Family in Spain..but I think it turned into more of a roast of their dad!!"

In the podcast, José and his daughters recalled their trip to Valencia, where they took part in the Las Fallas. It's a weeklong celebration where people wooden and paper mache sculptures that honor life are burnt in the center of the city. Talking about the trip, Carlota recalled how her father almost burned her eyelashes off.

Carlota recalls how her father almost burned her while filming José Andrés and Family in Spain

Carlota told her father that she thought he was trying to kill them because of how close he got to the sculptures.

"I thought you were trying to kill us because we got so close to one of those sculptures. My face was on fire. It was red. I think I got first-degree burns."

The José Andrés and Family in Spain star asked his daughter if she thought he put her in danger.

His second daughter Inez replied,

"I was scared that my eyelashes were gonna burn off again"

Carlota was surprised that a similar incident had happened before and questioned Inez.

Meanwhile, José jumped in,

"Hold on, hold on. Why you talking about again? When that happen before?"

Inez narrated,

"You all know this story. So, we always cook paella at home, family tradition. Us girls are trying to master the paella-making, and I think this was 5 years ago. A really windy day, we cook paella rain or shine."

Continuing, she added,

"And I'm there controlling the fire. I lean down to put in some more wood, and then a gust of wood just comes right in. Flame kinda gets near my face, chars my eyelashes off."

José was stunned and asked his daughter if he knew of this incident, and she replied in the affirmative.

Later, Carlota also chimed in and revealed that he had almost burned her eyelashes off.

José Andrés and Family in Spain is available to watch on Discovery+.

Poll : 0 votes