"I will bid you farewell for now": Park Shin Hye announces marriage with Choi Tae Joon, confesses she is pregnant

Popular Korean actress Park Shin Hye, who was seen on a number of hit shows including The Heirs, made an announcement on November 23 revealing that she was planning to marry her long-time beau Choi Tae Joon.

In the announcement, she also said that she was pregnant and the couple would soon be a family of three. Park Shin Hye also said that she would be on a break from acting for a while, but clarified that she would return as an actress as soon as possible.

Park Shin Hye wanted fans to know her plans before anyone else

In a statement, Park Shin Hye claimed that she wanted her fans to be the first to know about her future plans. She began by reminiscing about her past and said, "The weather is getting chilly these days. I am wondering if you all are taking care of yourselves."

She wrote, "A while back, I found the contract that I signed with my first agency 20 years ago. I was a sixth grader back then, and by my second year in middle school, I held the career of an actress. Another 18 years have passed since then. Time sure flies."

She also spoke about how her fans gave her strength on bad days. She said, "So many people were with me through my youth, and thanks to your love and encouragement, I became an actress who showed you many sides of myself through a range of projects."

She explained, "There were countless times when I was happy to be in front of the camera, but when there were also times that I struggled, it was the fans who gave me strength and courage. Just one or two words from you, telling me to be strong, were enough to make me stand back up."

Finally, Park Shin Hye revealed the news and said,

"That may be all the more reason why I am so nervous to bring you this news today, and in a sense, I'm concerned that you all will be greatly shocked. But I wanted you to be the first to find out, no matter what."

She added,

"I am getting married to the person I have been seeing for a while now. He was my pillar of support for a long time, and he embraced the person that Park Shin Hye is, with all of her lacking qualities, and so I am planning to start a life as someone's partner in marriage."

Park Shin Hye also revealed her pregnancy and said, "Furthermore, although I am hesitant to discuss this because it is still in its very early stages, while we began preparing for our marriage, a precious new life came to us. I wanted to tell you all so much. I promise to show you a good side of me even after I have become a member of my own family."

Park Shin Hye wished fans well and said, "Until then, please stay healthy, and I will bid you farewell for now."

According to the actor's agency Salt Entertainment, Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon planned to have a private wedding ceremony in January 2022. The couple made their relationship public in 2017.

Edited by Siddharth Satish