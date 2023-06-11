"I will treasure my memories of what it was a decade ago": When Angelina Jolie wrote an emotional letter to ex Brad Pitt

"Brangelina," once Hollywood's power couple, ended with Angelina Jolie filing for divorce from Brad Pitt in August 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. What has since then been brought to the limelight by Angelina Jolie is Pitt's alcohol abuse, violent behavior, and extravagant way of living that Jolie reproved. Whatever may have been the couple's issues and struggles, it seems that Angelia Jolie is not the kind of person to hold a grudge against ex-Brad Pitt.

In a Tiktok which went viral in 2022, it was revealed that the actress had sent a heartfelt email to Brad Pitt to let him know that she would be eternally grateful to him for being a part of her life. In January 2021, while the ex-couple was knee-deep in legal woes, Angelina Jolie wrote the email to avoid getting too "emotional" during legal proceedings.

The contents of the email, which resurfaced in a viral Tiktok video, were cited exhaustively in an article by Entertainment Tonight. As per Entertainment Tonight, the email helped Jolie process her emotions before discussing her decision to sell the Chateau Miraval Winery, a property jointly owned by the soon-to-be ex-couple. For Jolie, it is a place that was very close to her heart. It was the first place she took her twins after they were born; it was where the couple got married "over a plaque" commemorating her late mother.

Trying to encapsulate in words what the place meant to her, Angelina Jolie wrote in the email:

"A place that held the promise of what could be and where I thought I would grow old. Even now impossible to write this without crying. I will treasure my memories of what it was a decade ago."

In the same email, Jolie explained how she came to view the winery differently because of Pitt's alcohol abuse. She writes that she had hoped that the place could hold them "together" and help them find "light and peace," but it all changed due to Pitt's "inconsiderate" behavior and decisions, both in business and in personal matters.

Jolie stated:

"But it is also the place that marks the beginning of the end of our family - and a business that is centered around alcohol"

Reflecting on the "recent imagery" used to promote the alcohol, Jolie could no longer morally support Pitt's business calls, and "outright sale" seemed the only option for her. In the email, she also writes about moving forward in order to "heal" and prioritize the significance of the places where the family comes together.

Trouble in paradise: Why Angelina Jolie decided to file for divorce

The tension between the husband and wife peaked in September 2016 when Angelina Jolie claimed getting abused by then husband on a private jet. As per the FBI report filed by the Maleficent actress, Brad Pitt had allegedly grabbed her head, shaking her before throwing her against the bathroom wall. When one of their children intervened, Pitt started choking the child and struck another before throwing himself backward on Jolie, who came to defend the children, leaving her with bruises on her back and elbow. He then proceeded to pour alcohol on his wife and children.

Days after this incident on their private jet, Jolie filed for divorce. In the email that made its rounds on the internet, the actress had addressed the unfortunate fact that her ex decided to prioritize business and alcohol over his family.

Jolie makes her stance towards her ex clear in the mail:

"I cannot begin to express how upsetting it is for me to have to reach this point. Your dream for your relationship to the business and the alcohol is your own and you’ve made it painfully clear. I wish you all the best with the business, and sincerely hope that the children feel differently about Miraval when they are older, and visit you there. But Miraval for me died September 2016, and everything I have seen in the years since has sadly confirmed that."

In early 2022, Jolie went through with her decision and sold the Chateau, leading Brad Pitt to sue her. He claimed that his ex-wife had put 40% into the purchase of the Chateau and that one cannot sell it without the permission of the other. Despite Jolie's gesture of goodwill, Pitt found her actions unacceptable. The couple finalized their divorce in 2019.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's dating timeline

How did Hollywood's glamourous (ex) couple come to be? The couple met during the filming of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004. At the time, Brad Pitt was married to FRIENDS actress Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie had just filed for divorce from Billy Bob Thornton. Despite rumors of their relationship, it was not until Aniston filed for divorce from Pitt in March 2005 that it became known that the Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-stars were dating.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's steamy romance in the movie matched their blissful togetherness as they welcomed many children of their own along with adopting children as well. The couple dated from 2004 to 2013 and decided to tie the knot in 2014. In their relationship of 12 years, the couple shares six children - Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

In a 2020 interview with Vogue India, Angelina Jolie commented on the situation by simply saying she wishes to "continue to focus" on her family's "healing."

Even amidst legal troubles, Angelina Jolie continues to advocate for women's rights and dedicates her time to spreading humanitarian values.

