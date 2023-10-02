Ian McKellen top-rated movies: Lord of the Rings star who rejected the Dumbledore role

Albus Dumbledore's role is a main character in the Harry Potter movie series. After the death of Richard Harris in 2002, the movie franchise approached Ian McKellen for the role. However, he declined the offer, citing the character's lack of passion and the disapproval he sensed from Harris.

In a BBC interview, he stated:

“I couldn’t take over the part from an actor who I knew didn’t approve of me.”

Sir Ian Murray McKellen is an English actor with a career spanning more than six decades. He is considered a British cultural icon and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1991. He has received numerous prestigious awards, including the Tony Award, Olivier Award, Golden Globe Award, Academy Award, BAFTA Award, and Emmy Award.

Over his career, he has acted in at least 48 movies. Here is a list of his top-rated films.

Top-Rated Ian McKellen Movies of All Time

#1 Gods and Monsters (1998)

One of McKellen’s career highlights is Gods and Monsters, released in 1998. The film explores the final days of real-life director James Whale, known for classics like Frankenstein and Bride of Frankenstein in the 1930s. McKellen played the lead role as James Whale, earning him critical acclaim and an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. The film thoughtfully explores themes of aging and sexuality.

#2 The Lord of the Rings Trilogy (2001, 2002, 2003)

Perhaps his most iconic role is Gandalf, the wizard in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, released consecutively from 2001 to 2003. He brought Shakespearean grandeur to the fantasy genre. McKellen won a SAG Award for Best Supporting Actor, and the films received numerous Oscars, including Best Picture for The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

#3 Richard III (1996)

Richard III is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play of the same name. Released in 1996, it has McKellen playing the titular role. Directed by Richard Loncraine, the story is set in the 1930s, with Richard portrayed as a dictator in England.

McKellen's performance was widely celebrated, and the film received positive reviews for its creative adaptation from the original source. The English star's portrayal of Richard III is often considered one of his standout performances in Shakespearean roles.

#4 The X-Men Series (2000, 2003, 2006, 2014)

In the X-Men series, Ian McKellen portrayed Erik Lehnsherr, also known as Magneto, in movies released in 2000, 2003, 2006, and 2014. His role as Magneto was a powerful antagonist, showcasing his ability to control metals. McKellen brought depth to his character, making him stand out among the other actors in the films.

#5 Mr. Holmes (2015)

In Mr. Holmes, released in 2015 and directed by Bill Condon, Ian McKellen took on the lead role of Sherlock Holmes. He added a unique touch to the iconic detective character created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. In this film, Holmes is depicted as a forgetful elderly detective, and the 84-year-old's portrayal of an older, vulnerable, and introspective Sherlock Holmes received widespread critical acclaim.

Ian McKellen is a highly respected actor known for his exceptional contributions to both the stage and screen. He is celebrated for his outstanding acting abilities, versatility, and unwavering dedication to his craft. His impact on the arts world and his advocacy for social justice have left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry and society as a whole.