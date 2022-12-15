ID's Murder in the Heartland: Who is Allen Jason Wooten and where is he now?

Investigation Discovery's Murder in the Heartland explores and depicts the spine-chilling case of Ruiz Stone and Allen Jason Wooten in the 8th episode of the show's season 4. The episode airs on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 8:00 pm ET, exclusively on the popular network Investigation Discovery (ID).

The official title for the latest Murder in the Heartland episode is An Affair With Murder. The official synopsis for the brand-new episode, released by Investigation Discovery, reads:

"A woman working for a plant in Camden, Ark., goes missing; when a local stumbles upon Ruiz Stone's abandoned van, her family fears the worst, and some speculate Ruiz fled town with a lover, but detectives reveal something far more sinister."

The heartbreaking case dates back to 2003. A man named Allen Jason Wooten murdered an Arkansas woman named Ruiz Stone in cold blood. The two were reportedly having an affair before the incident took place.

Ever since Investigation Discovery dropped a preview video clip for the Murder in the Heartland episode, the audience has been curious to learn all about the whereabouts of sinister murderer Allen Jason Wooten.

Murder in the Heartland season 4 episode 8: Allen Jason Wooten had an affair with Ruiz Stone for almost a year

A still of Allen Jason Wooten (image Via Monsters & Critics)

Reportedly, Allen Jason Wooten is a man from Camden, Arkansas, who was arrested and convicted for the inhuman murder of a Camden woman named Ruiz Stone, who was 47 years old at the time of the heinous murder.

The man used to work as a route salesman for the local Coca-Cola, the same place as the victim. Wooten had a wife and kids and was reportedly having an affair with the victim for almost a year before killing her.

A still of Ruiz Stone(image Via Investigation Discovery/YouTube)

Reportedly, on June 23, 2003, Allen Jason Wooten met Ruiz Stone at a location in Camden, where Ruiz told him that she was pregnant. During their heated conversation, Allen allegedly lost his calm after Ruiz threatened to get rid of his family and he started beating her ruthlessly. Ruiz passed away on the spot after the inhuman attack took place.

Allen then went on to dump her dead body in another location to cover up his tracks. However, his plan did not work for him as investigators found out about their affair and when questioned about Ruiz's death, Allen couldn't control his emotions and confessed to his sinister crime.

Allen Jason Wooten was sentenced to 46 years in jail

After his confession, he was arrested by the police. Reportedly, in April 2004, Allen Jason was proven guilty by court jury members and was convicted of the murder and corpse abuse of Ruiz Stone.

Murder in the Heartland will focus on Allen, who was sentenced to 46 years in jail for the first-degree murder of Ruiz and abuse of Ruiz's dead body. Allen is currently imprisoned at an Arkansas State Police facility. Reportedly, in July 2031, Allen Jason Wooten will be eligible for parole.

Catch Murder in the Heartland Season 4 episode 8 titled, An Affair With Murder, arriving on Investigation Discovery on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 8:00 pm ET.

