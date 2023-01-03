When an Arizona man Allan Godfrey aged 39 went missing in April 2015, there were no leads that helped the investigators draw a conclusion as to what happened to him. For months, the case went cold, as no constructive evidence was found.

In December 2015, a local man stumbled upon a human leg bone in Llano, California, where Godfrey's cell phone was last active. DNA reports concluded that the bones belonged to Allan, suggesting that he had been murdered.

In a series titled Murder in the Wicked West, Investigation Discovery will unravel the truth that led to the murder of Godfrey, who apart from being a victim in the case, was also allegedly a swindler.

The upcoming episode, Cowboy Conman, is slated to air at 9 pm on January 2, 2023.

The synopsis read:

"Cowboy rodeo rider Allan 'Rick' Godfrey Jr., age 39, a resident of Phelan, California, mysteriously disappeared from a dusty town in the Mojave Desert. His family reported him missing on April 18, 2015. Law enforcement investigators discovered that he had seduced and swindled a long list of women. Could one of them have taken revenge and buried Rick Godfrey in the sand?"

Trigger warning: This article contains information about graphic violence.

Allan Godfrey was strangled to death by his landlord

On a weekend in April 2015, which was also around the time when he disappeared, Allan traveled to his girlfriend, Lisa Simonsen's house to help her move her furniture. However, the trip was cut short when he received a text the next morning from his landlord, Dale Brewster, to come down immediately to return a truck that he had borrowed.

Assignment Desk @247headline Man Faces 55 Years to Life in Prison for 2015 Murder of Allan Godfrey Jr. 247headline.com/man-faces-55-y… Man Faces 55 Years to Life in Prison for 2015 Murder of Allan Godfrey Jr. 247headline.com/man-faces-55-y… https://t.co/z3XeAWWHjS

Brewster confessed to the police that he got into a fight with Allan as he reportedly said:

"We got into a fistfight. I beat the living c*ap out of him (Allan)."

The altercation, according to him, started when another neighbor, Laura Vasquez, went up to him and complained that Allan owed her thousands of dollars. Brewster immediately texted Allan to come back and decided to confront him.

The swindler also did not have a very good reputation among his peers. His friend Kelly Kapko said:

“There were over 45 people who had put it on Facebook that they would kill him.”

Brewster killed him in a fit of rage

When Godfrey's bones were discovered, the investigators immediately put Brewster on the suspect's list. With the help of local police, Brewster and his girlfriend, Debbie Harris, were arrested.

According to prosecutors, Brewster beat up and tied Allan and put duct tape over the victim's mouth. Brewster then strangled him to death.

Officials believe that Vasquez told Brewster that Allan could have had an affair with his girlfriend, Debbie Harris, behind his back. This is when Brewster killed him in a fit of rage.

Brewster was found guilty of first-degree murder and was sentenced to 55 years to life in prison in the case. However, prosecutors did not have enough evidence to charge Harris with the murder.

Poll : 0 votes