ID's The Devil Speaks: Where is Tina Williamson now?

Investigation Discovery's The Devil Speaks will revisit the heart-wrenching murder case of Jack Rains in the first episode of the true-crime series' season 1, set to arrive exclusively on Investigation Discovery (ID) this Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 7 pm ET.

The upcoming episode has been titled, Dirty Little Secret. The official synopsis for episode 1 of The Devil Speaks Season 1, released by ID, reads:

"Grandfather Jack Rains, 83, is murdered in his home in Murfreesboro, Tenn.; when rumors emerge of an affair between the victim and a women half his age, police start to investigate his close friends."

The spine-chilling murder case dates back to 2007, when a woman named Tina Williamson was convicted for the murder of 83-year-old Jack Rains in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Williamson was arrested and convicted of her crimes in 2007, following which she was sentenced to prison. She is currently serving out her sentence at a Tennessee correctional facility. Read on to find out more details about her case, ahead of the upcoming episode of The Devil Speaks.

All we know about the case being explored in season 1 episode 1 of The Devil Speaks on ID

Who is Tina Williamson?

A still of Tina Williamson and Jack Rains (image via Murfreesboro Voice)

Reportedly, Tina Williamson is the convicted murderer of Jack Rains.

She first met Jack through her husband Ronald Williamson. Both Jack and Ronald had a keen interest in collecting guns, which led them to becoming close friends. As a result of their friendship, Williamson also formed a strong relationship with Jack Rains.

After a severe back injury from an accident in 2003 rendered Tina incapable of driving, Jack reportedly began helping her run errands by driving her into the city. In return, Tina helped Jack, who was in his early 80s at the time, to take care of his house. Later on, their relationship allegedly turned into an affair.

About the case being investigated in The Devil Speaks: What did Williamson do and where is she now?

On September 1, 2007, Jack Rain's body was discovered by Tina and her husband Ronald, as reported by the Tennessee police. Autopsy reports also suggested that Jack was killed a day before his body was found, i.e., August 30, 2007. He was reportedly shot a total of 5 times.

Authorities began suspecting Tina as the murderer after a DNA sample of her was found at the crime scene. Later on, in the same year, she was arrested for the heinous crime.

However, according to police reports, Tina Williamson, who was 40 years old at the time of her arrest, insisted that she was innocent. She brought up the fact that the weapon used for the murder was never discovered and there was no connection found between her and the murder weapon as well. Ultimately, it was an incriminating phone call that led to her sentencing.

During her trial, the court gave Tina Williamson a prison sentence of 71 years without the chance of parole, denoting that she will be free from prison at the age of 96, in the year 2065.

She was reportedly imprisoned in a correctional facility in Tennessee. The woman is currently serving her prison sentence.

Don't forget to catch The Devil Speaks Season 1's first episode, titled, Dirty Little Secret, which arrives exclusively on Investigation Discovery on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 7 pm ET.

