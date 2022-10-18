ID's The Murder Tapes: What did Ryan McGuire do and where is he now?

The upcoming episode of Investigation Discovery's The Murder Tapes is all set to tell the tale of Ryan McGuire, who mercilessly murdered two women in a frenzy of addiction, drugs, and a coverup attempt. The 32-year-old man was charged with two counts of murder and is currently serving his sentence behind bars.

One of his victims was his stepmother Judy Elizabeth Slebzak. He allegedly murdered Judy first but managed to conceal it by hiding her body inside a chest. He then proceeded to murder Judy's neighbor, Cindy Berdina Testerman on the eve of her 62nd birthday. McGuire allegedly killed her because she constantly asked about Judy. He also sold the belongings of the two women to buy drugs.

The upcoming episode of The Murder Tapes is titled Two Neighbors and the synopsis for the episode reads:

"A chilling confession ultimately tells all after a relative finds Cindy Testerman strangled to death in her own home and a second woman goes missing."

Ryan McGuire hid his stepmother's body in a cedar chest

Barry Simms @BarrySimmsWBAL In pleading guilty to 2 counts of 1st degree murder, Ryan McGuire of Rosedale admitted to killing 66 yr old Judy Slebzak and 62 yr old Cindy Testerman. He stole the women’s cars, credit cards, sold items to get drugs. Prosecutors asking for 2 consecutive life sentences. In pleading guilty to 2 counts of 1st degree murder, Ryan McGuire of Rosedale admitted to killing 66 yr old Judy Slebzak and 62 yr old Cindy Testerman. He stole the women’s cars, credit cards, sold items to get drugs. Prosecutors asking for 2 consecutive life sentences.

Ryan McGuire is a 32-year-old Rosedale native who lived with his stepmother on Roseland Avenue before he was sentenced to jail. Being a persistent addict, Ryan ended up murdering his stepmother for money to buy drugs.

Ryan was initially implicated in his connection with the death of Testerman, who resided in the 7900 block of Roseland Avenue. When her dead body was found, authorities ruled it a homicide. This led to a full-blown investigation. Video evidence from a surveillance camera allegedly led detectives to Ryan McGuire.

Baltimore County spokesperson Jennifer Peach said:

"Because we were able to see that person (go) into her home and then left her home, went directly across the street, we were able to see which home he was going to and from."

While looking into the murder of Testerman, officers found her body in the kitchen. They then declared the cause of her death to be trauma from a sharp object. After the video evidence came to light, authorities began to suspect Ryan. While searching his home in the later stages of the investigation, they found Judy's dead body in a cedar chest.

Authorities allege that Ryan McGuire murdered his stepmother a few weeks ago and used her belongings to buy drugs. When their neighbor Testerman began to ask questions, he killed her as well and sold her belongings to earn some more money.

During an interview, McGuire reportedly confessed to the murders of both women. He allegedly told detectives during his arrest that he planned on murdering again.

He was sentenced to two consecutive life terms for the murder of his neighbor and his stepmother. The public defender, Gayle Robinson, argued that he had an unstable childhood and was a victim of drug abuse at the time of the crime. However, the judge said:

"That can't be an excuse for what you did to these two women. What you did was inhumane."

McGuire continues to serve his sentence in prison. The upcoming episode of Investigation Discovery's The Murder Tapes will deal with the case in detail when it airs on October 18, 2022.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes