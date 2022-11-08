ID's The Murder Tapes: Where is Keaira Walker now?

ID's The Murder Tapes is ready to dive into the murder of 44-year-old Orlando Euell at the hands of Keaira Walker, a drug dealer. Walker has since been convicted of the crime and sent to prison.

Dating back to 2019, this rather bizarre case saw an altercation between a young drug dealer and her customer turn fatal over a misunderstanding related to the purchase.

Titled I Did Something Real Bad, the upcoming episode of The Murder Tapes will closely examine the circumstances around this brutal murder. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"Police find Orlando Euell's body left for dead on the side of the road in Milwaukee; police examine extensive surveillance footage to learn about Orlando's last moments, including witnessing him get into the car that would take him to his death."

As the case progressed, Keaira Walker pleaded guilty to the crime and took a plea deal. She was sentenced to 16 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision. She was charged with second-degree reckless homicide and the use of a dangerous weapon.

The upcoming episode of ID's The Murder Tapes is set to premiere on November 8, 2022.

The Murder Tapes: What did Keaira Walker do?

Keaira Walker was only 22 at the time of the incident. She was selling drugs in her hometown of Milwaukee.

On May 8, 2019, Keaira and two other women were driving around in her Pontiac G6. At some point during the day, Orlando Euell, a 44-year-old, approached them to purchase drugs.

He struck up a deal to buy the drugs but claimed that he needed a couple of hours before he got $200 that Walker had demanded. He gave his wallet to Keaira Walker and left. Euell promptly returned and was picked up by Walker and the other women at a gas station at South 27th and National Avenue. As they began driving, Euell asked for $40 worth of drugs.

This allegedly upset Keaira, who was hoping to get the entire $200. This led to a heated argument between the two, as reported by the two witnesses present in the car. At one point during this argument, as stated by the woman in the front seat, Keaira Walker pulled out a gun and pointed it at Euell, asking for the money.

Euell allegedly responded,

"You're going to have to smoke me."

When Euell began to exit the car, a shot was reportedly fired. After a brief scuffle, another shot was fired and it hit Euell. He fell out of the car and Keaira Walker drove on. She also allegedly threatened the other two women to keep quiet about the incident.

Euell was found laying along the curb on the west side of the street. He was pronounced dead from a single gunshot wound. Walker was soon arrested for the crime and charged.

On Tuesday, March 10, 2020, Keaira pleaded guilty to charges associated with the fatal shooting of Orlando Euell. She was charged with second-degree murder after an amendment. Two other charges were also dismissed from her original charge sheet.

After pleading guilty to the crime, Keaira is currently serving a 16-year-term in prison. Walker also faces 10 years of extended supervision.

Catch this case in detail on the upcoming episode of The Murder Tapes on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

