Ilhoon faces 2 year prison sentence despite 87 official letters of apology in appeals trial for marijuana case

K-Pop idol Ilhoon faces up to two years in prison for smoking marijuana. On November 18, prosecutors on trial sought a prison sentence in addition to a monetary fine of 126.6 million won, which is close to $107,200. This is an update from the appeals trial.

In the primary trial, he received a prison sentence of 2 years. He was also fined a total of 133 million won ($112,618) at the time.

Ilhoon's statement during the appeals trial

At the appeals trial hearing, Ilhoon apologized to everyone and sought forgiveness. He said,

"I'd like to take the opportunity to tell you I'm deeply reflecting on my wrongs. I'm seriously regretting my foolish actions and feel ashamed of myself."

In his statement, Ilhoon further added, "The time I spent in the detention center was a time of deep reflection on the big and small misdeeds I've made in my life. Meetings are restricted due to COVID-19, so I exchanged letters with my family and deeply felt their boundless love."

He also explained that he missed his life before he was embroiled in the drug scandal and said, "I truly miss the ordinary everyday life I used to enjoy. I've fully understood how drugs can ruin my life and the terrible damage it has on society. I firmly promise my acquaintances and honorable judge that from now on, I'll never betray the hearts of my beloved family and those who trust me, and I'll live a proper and honest life. I was really in the wrong. I apologize."

In addition to this, the former BTOB member had also written a total of 87 official letters of apology since the appeals trial began.

Smoking marijuana is a grave offense according to Korean law. Hence, punishment for this offense is time in prison.

Ilhoon had reportedly used upto 826 grams of marijuana between July 2016 and January 2019. The prosecution also listed that the K-Pop idol had used marijuana on a total of 161 occasions.

