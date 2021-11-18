Inspector Koo episode 5: Kyung Yi identifies K, will she make a run for it?

Inspector Koo episode 5 saw Koo Kyung Yi (played by Lee Young Ae) run to the police station the moment she confirmed K's (Song Yi Kyung) (played by Kim Hye Jun) identity. She realized that her late husband's student was the killer and approached her after tracking the movements of the killer called K.

Kyung Yi also realized, in this episode of Inspector Koo, that it was she who had given K the idea behind how to commit a perfect crime. She had told the student in the past that when a killer planned the murder to fit the circumstances of the victim seamlessly, the death didn't arouse suspicion. Quite riveting, especially for a K-Drama like Inspector Koo.

This is exactly what K followed so far. She had targeted people who were evil and murdered them with the help of a student that she had befriended in the past. This student is none other than the son of the security guard that she had killed when she was in school.

K's killer instincts possibly connect to her past in Inspector Koo's episode 5

Inspector Koo can be streamed on Netflix. The latest episode also shed light on K's past, revealing how her parents had died, and the fact that K was also present when they died.

K's father was angry at her mother for some reason and they kept arguing in the car. The three were in the US at the time and the incident occurred in an isolated spot near a forested area. K's father took his gun out from the dashboard and dragged her mother out. He shot her, and then committed suicide.

The strange thing about this incident in Inspector Koo was the fact that K was let out of the car by someone unseen. It was as if a ghost had let het out, with K being lost in the forest for days before she was found. At the time, her aunt had waited for her return and the two came back to South Korea.

Before this, however, K's aunt had taken her to a psychiatrist and something was off. She did not respond to psychiatrist's questions as a child would. Instead she pointed at an empty spot in the sky and said that she saw darkness. She seemed to be engulfed by it in Inspector Koo's episode 5.

The possibility that her past could be connected to her need to kill wrongdoers, at present, is high in Inspector Koo.

In Inspector Koo's episode 5, Kyung Yi figured out that the chances of K making a run for it were high, and assumed that K would leave the country to go to US. She placed men at the airport to ensure that they could capture K, even going to the extent of tapping into the phone of K's aunt.

Everyone is ready for K, but will she appear in the airport? So far, it is clear that K is quite intelligent when it comes to discerning situations and people. In the latest episode of the Inspector Koo K-Drama, Kyung Yi realized that she shouldn't underestimate K.

