International Delight launches Frosted Sugar Cookie Creamer: All you need to know about the Spring release

International Delight has brought back its popular Frosted Sugar Cookie Creamer just in time for spring. A staple of Danone North America's brand portfolio, the brand is in a groove with its diverse coffee creamer releases.

As per a report published in Allrecipes, the brand has re-released its fan-favorite Frosted Sugar Cookie Creamer in a new look for the spring season. Notably, this new spring coffee creamer is available for a limited time.

International Delight brings back its Frosted Sugar Cookie Creamer

International Delight has given the Frosted Sugar Cookie a fresh look for spring. According to Allrecipes, the new packaging is light green. The spring packaging also features images of floating colorful sugar cookies.

The new spring collection Frosted Sugar Cookie Creamer is said to be available exclusively at Dollar General for a limited period.

Instagram user @markie_devo also shared the reappearance news of the Frosted Sugar Cookie Creamer on the social media platform last week.

“The good news is Frosted Sugar Cookie creamer is back for spring, the bad news is it’s store exclusive.”

The official website of International Delight reads that the Frosted Sugar Cookie Creamer is back and describes it as:

“Rise and shine with the taste of freshly baked frosted sugar cookies. Then keep the party going with sweet, creamy cheer in every sip.”

Frosted Sugar Cookie Creamer’s launch history

The Frosted Sugar Cookie Creamer is one of the most beloved products of International Delight. Known as a holiday creamer, this product previously came in Grinch and Home Alone themed packaging.

Last year, the coffee creamer brand released this seasonal frosted sugar cookie creamer in a sweet green-colored bottle inspired by the famous holiday series Home Alone. The whole series packaging featured an illustration of Kevin McCalister. Besides the Frosted Sugar Cookie Creamer, the 2024 holiday creamer series also features Hot Chocolate Marshmallow and Peppermint Mocha flavors.

International Delight’s Love Is Blind collaboration

This year, in January, the brand collaborated with the reality dating series Love Is Blind. This collaboration featured two new limited-edition creamers and a limited-edition ready-to-drink iced coffee. This collaboration was in line with the show’s newest season, which premiered on Netflix on February 14, 2025.

The Love Is Blind collaboration includes:

Wedding cake creamer - The Wedding cake creamer features smooth vanilla with a buttery and creamy frosting-flavored finish.

Chocolate-covered strawberry-flavored creamer - The chocolate-covered strawberry-flavored creamer features a decadent chocolate flavor with notes of sweet strawberries.

Wedding cake iced coffee - The Wedding cake iced coffee also features vanilla notes balanced with sweet frosting.

Besides launching its limited-edition Love is Blind Creamers and Iced Coffee, the brand also teamed up with Taylor Krause and Garrett Josemans from Love is Blind Season 7 for The Blind Coffee Date Delivery Contest.

About International Delight

International Delight was launched in the 1980s. It was the first company in North America to provide liquid, flavored, and non-dairy creamers. The brand initially only sold three flavors in the individual creamer singles sections. Now, the Danone North America-owned brand has expanded to over 20 selections, including sugar-free and fat-free creamer varieties.

The creamer company debuted Iced Coffee products in the year 2013. Its products are now sold at convenience stores, grocery stores, mass merchandisers, and food service outlets across the U.S.

