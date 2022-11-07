Interview with the Vampire episode 6 review – Lestat, the father of lies

Interview with the Vampire episode 6 is such a magnificent journey into the lives of three cursed, immortal beings that one wonders why the show only has an IMDB rating of 6.7. Far inferior shows, without the scope, the expanse, the depth of Anne Rice’s mastery, and Rolin Jones’ retelling have significantly higher scores.

This critic’s impression of the show is the polar opposite of what the reviews suggest. Interview with the Vampire episode 6 is a masterclass in painting Lestat as the villain of the series.

Thus far, the charming, suave, and debonair vampire has had his share of flaws. But can you really pick favorites from beings that feast on human blood?

In the aftermath of the domestic violence perpetrated on Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) in the previous episode, Lestat (Sam Reid) makes overtures to get back into his lover’s good graces. He sings, he buys expensive gifts, he even makes promises.

Daniel Molloy, the journalist, also points out the parallels between the abusive relationship between vampires and toxic relationships between humans. But the vampire bond is strong, eternal, and enduring.

In Interview with the Vampire episode 6, metaphors loom large as Lestat and Claudia (Bailey Bass), his undead 'sister', play chess even as the townsfolk urge the trio to leave. Claudia does plan an escape from the autocratic rule of Lestat, but the plan is foiled when he brings her back home once again.

And then she urges Louis, with whom she shares a telepathic bond, to kill him. She tells him that she knows deep down that he wants to kill Lestat too. Why?

Because Lestat is the ‘father of lies’!

It’s not just that he has the cloud gift, the power of floatation, and several others known only to the most ancient vampires that he’s kept hidden from his cohorts. It’s not just him failing to kill Antoinette (Maura Grace Athari).

It’s how his presence is a constant source of sorrow and suffocation for Claudia and Louis, who cannot take it anymore.

The mystery of Rashid deepens even further in Interview with The Vampire episode 6 when Daniel remembers!

Daniel Molloy suddenly remembers his first encounter with Louis and recalls that Rashid (Assad Zaman) was present at the scene on that fateful night.

Various theories are doing the rounds about his identity, and those who have access to AMC+ may have even gotten a glimpse into who he is. One thing is clear, he does not age, as is the case with vampires. One has to wonder if he is a familiar name from the Anne Rice universe!

Interview with the Vampire episode 6 is just perfect in every sense. From the dialogue to the acting to the costumes to the roller coaster of emotions that the audiences feel with every move, each facet is masterful. Even if you find the concept of vampires inane and ridiculous, give it a shot if AMC dramas are your thing.

Catch the Interview with the Vampire season finale next Sunday only on AMC.

