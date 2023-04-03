Interview With the Vampire season 2: Who is replacing Bailey Bass as Claudia?

Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire is set to begin production next week, and the AMC adaptation has announced some recasting news ahead of filming.

Bailey Bass, who played Claudia, the female lead in the series, will not be returning for season 2. She will be succeeded by Delainey Hayles in the same role.

Interview With the Vampire is a contemporary adaptation of Anne Rice’s gothic novel of the same name. It follows Louis de Pointe du Lac, Lestat de Lioncourt, and Claudia’s epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality. The tale is narrated by journalist Daniel Molloy and is executive produced by Mark Johnson and showrunner Rolin Jones.

Why will Bailey Bass not return as Claudia in Interview With the Vampire season 2?

In light of the news reveal, Bailey Bass released an official statement commenting on her departure from the show. The statement read:

“Due to a variety of unforeseen circumstances, I’m unable to return to Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire for the second season. Playing Claudia has been a dream role and an incredible ride. I wish Delainey the best of luck in taking over. I cannot wait to watch.”

AMC too has released an official statement regarding Bass's departure, thanking her for her performance:

“Bailey Bass is a talented actor who did a remarkable job bringing the character of Claudia to life…. For a variety of reasons, Hayles will appear as Claudia in Season 2. We are grateful for Bailey’s unforgettable performance in season one and wish her nothing but the best.”

Bailey Bass is an American actor best known for her role as the teenage vampire Claudia, which was her debut feature. She can also be seen playing Tsireya in James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water. Bass is set to reprise that role in the third and future installments of the franchise.

About Delainey Hayles, who is set to fill in the role in Interview With the Vampire season 2

AMC will be coming back with a new season of the fantasy horror series with budding actor Delainey Hayles as Claudia, the adopted daughter of vampires Louis and Lestat.

Hayles will be joining returning series regulars Jacob Anderson, who plays Louis de Pointe du Lac, Sam Reid, who portrays Lestat de Lioncourt, Eric Bogosian, who is cast as Daniel Molloy, Assad Zaman, who plays Armand, and Ben Daniels, who features as Santiago.

Hayles has previously appeared in features like The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Too Close, and Holby City.

As of now, there is no release date announced for season 2 of the vampire series. But production for Season 2 is scheduled to begin next week in Prague, Paris and New Orleans.

Season 2 is slated for eight episodes. Watch this space for more updates on AMC's Interview With the Vampire season 2.

