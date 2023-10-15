Is Amy Schumer Jewish? Ethnicity explored as actress sparks controversy over Israel-Palestine post

American comedian Amy Schumer sparked controversy online after she remarked upon the ongoing Israel–Hamas conflict on social media. On October 14, the 42-year-old took to her Instagram stories to share an emotional post stating she stood up for other communities but feels "alone" as a Jew during the recent crisis.

The post read:

"First they came for LGBTQ and I stood up because love is love. Then they came for immigrants and I stood up because families belong together. Then they came for the black community and I stood up because black lives matter. Then they came for me and I stood alone because I am a Jew."

As per media outlet Ethnicelebs, Amy Schumer's father, Gordon, has a Polish and Ukrainian Ashkenazi Jewish background. Her mother, Sandra Jane, is Methodist by heritage, with lineage ranging from English and German to Welsh and Scottish.

Jane converted to Judaism after marrying her first husband, who was Jewish. The Trainwreck actress grew up practicing Reform Judaism. Amy Schumer underwent a Bat Mitzvah ceremony and attended Hebrew School.

Internet users react to Amy Schumer's post on the Israel-Palestine conflict

After Amy Schumer's Instagram Story claiming that she stands alone as a Jew amid the Israel–Hamas conflict went viral, X users were furious. Several users slammed the actress for sharing the post on social media while "sitting in her mansion." Others said that the "whole West is standing with Israel right now," and Amy Schumer making a post about this shows a "self-centered" behavior.

Amy Schumer's controversial Instagram story came after she shared an emotional post where she revealed that she used to feel "ashamed" of her Jewish identity and had to "laugh along" with the demeaning jokes made by her classmates in her younger years to fit in with them.

In her opening remarks, Amy Schumer discussed her upbringing as a Jewish person as well as her family ties with a survivor of a concentration camp operated by the Nazis.

"As a child I grew up, with uncle Alex, numbers from Auschwitz burned into his forearm. Attending Hebrew school reading endless books about the Holocaust like all Jewish children do. Learning of the worlds confusing hatred for us."

She further shared how she had to unsavory remarks about Jews being "greedy and rich" while she "had to share a bed with my mom while living in other families tiny basements and attics because we had no money."

"I'm not laughing anymore or being quiet anymore. I'm proud to be descended from a population they have tried to exterminate over and over again thousands of years. My ancestors fought too hard and survived too much for me to sit quietly."

Amy Schumer further expressed her support for Israel and asked people to "donate" to charitable organizations involved with helping people involved in the conflict.