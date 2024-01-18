Is Backstroke available on Netflix? Everything to know about the short horror film

Backstroke is a short horror movie from 2017 that recently catapulted to popularity on TikTok. It set in motion a fervent discussion, with many talking about it being on Netflix, but it became quite hard to find the film on the streaming giant. For the time being, YouTube is the only available platform for watching this movie.

The film, directed by Robbie Barclay, tells the haunting narrative of two teenagers who flee their home. Although not on Netflix, this short film has become popular among horror genre addicts around the world. While many fans praise its execution, some say they would've liked a more concrete and logical ending.

Is Backstroke the movie on Netflix? Debunking the false TikTok claim

No, as mentioned before, fans won't find Backstroke on Netflix. This short horror flick from 2017 about some runaway teens is only on YouTube. People probably got confused since there's a TikTok version circulating that claims it's the "Best Movie Netflix," but that's not true.

As TikTok keeps surprising many with new trends, Backstroke is making waves and catching everyone's attention. But here's the thing: the TikTok version is only 40% of the whole 10-minute film, which was originally posted to the Alter account on YouTube.

As per Alter's bio,

"The most provocative minds in horror bring you three new short films every week exploring the human condition through warped and uncanny perspectives."

At the time of writing, Backstroke, posted on August 9, 2019, boasts 13,157,538 views.

A summary of Backstroke, the horror film

Backstroke immerses viewers in a scary story about two teenage runaways on a fateful journey to Florida. When they steal a car after a perilous game, the film takes a sinister turn, turning their escapade into a nightmarish ordeal.

The tale moves into more frightening territory when the adolescent girl decides to go skinny-dipping while on a break near a lake. Her friend is left to investigate the eerie surroundings on their own.

Directed by Robbie Barclay and starring Josephine Kristoffersen, Shemar Jones, and Tom Frank, this horror film explores the eerie atmosphere, mysterious strangers, and unexpected consequences of a seemingly innocent adventure.

The film has a creepy storyline (Image via YouTube/@Alter)

The film's official synopsis reads,

"Two runaway teens steal a car with dreams of heading down to Florida, but things take a dark turn after a dangerous game."

Backstroke's terrifying plot revolves around teenage rebellion, making it an intriguing and eerie short horror film.

Exploring Robbie Barclay's direction and the making of the YouTube horror short film

Robbie Barclay is the writer and director of 2017 movie (Image via YouTube/@Alter)

Robbie Barclay nailed it with his direction of this YouTube horror short film and his mix of creativity and cleverness. Barclay, who also wrote the film, gives it a 90s vibe that reminds fans of a Flannery O'Connor story.

The countryside setting, a mysterious bad guy, and a sudden ending all make the story feel both familiar and really interesting. Behind the scenes, Barclay's directorial abilities are evident in the unconventional ways they conducted themselves throughout the four-day filming.

Barclay demonstrates how involved and committed he is to crafting a distinctive and visually striking film by installing speed rails on a boat for the lake sequence and making sure the camera is only a few inches over the water.