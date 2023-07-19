Is a bison dangerous? Animal gores woman in Yellowstone National Park

Terrifying news of a bison goring a woman in Yellowstone National Park has left people wondering if the animal is dangerous to be around. The incident occurred on Monday morning, July 17, when the woman in question and the other person were taking a stroll through Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.

It is unclear how close the woman was to the animal. She, however, suffered significant injuries from the animal attack and had to be airlifted to an Idaho medical center. Incidents of tourists getting too comfortable with Bisons in the national park are on the rise, as of recent.

Although majestic, these animals are still wild. (Image via Yellowstone National Park)

Bison have caused more injuries than any other animal in Yellowstone

The animal attack victim was a 45-year-old Phoenix, Arizona native. Yellowstone National Park released a statement on the same day of the incident on their website revealing the details of what had happened.

According to the statement, the woman and another person were walking through the National Park in a field in front of the Lake Lodge when they came across two bison. It is not known how close they were to them, but on noticing the animals, they walked away. However, a bison still charged the woman and gored her.

The lady sustained "significant" injuries to her chest and abdomen. She was transported to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center via a helicopter. The National Park did not share any additional information regarding the woman's condition. The woman's identity and other information weren't made public.

The case remains under investigation. The park also revealed that this was the first incident that occurred this year. The last reported incident came in June of last year when a 34-year-old Colorado man was attacked by a Bull Bison while attempting to protect another group, which included a child, from the animal.

After providing details on the incident, Yellowstone National Park reiterated their Park safety measures for dealing with the animal. They warned,

"Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached."

The park warned people to stay 25 yards (23m) away from all large animals. Bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes are among the large species in concern. They were also asked to stay "at least" 100 yards away from wolves and bears. If visitors came in close proximity to a wild animal, they were told to avoid any interaction and to "turn around and go the other way".

Yellowstone National Park's warning.

Extra caution and additional space are to be given to the bison during their mating season, from mid-July to mid-August, as they could quickly become agitated. The goring incident occurred during its mating season. The park also stated that the animal is unpredictable and can run three times faster than human beings.

On the park's website, under safety, it is written:

"Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal."

The animal needs to be given space wherever they are, may it be a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or a developed area. The website stated that approaching the animal makes it feel threatened and it might respond with bluff charging, head bobbing, pawing, bellowing, or snorting.

"These are warning signs that you are too close and that a charge is imminent."

People were also told not to stand their ground if the bison exhibited warning signs. Walk, or run away. Bear spray could be used if the animal starts following.

There are multiple incidents of tourists getting way too comfortable with the wild animal, most prominently standing too close to simply get a picture.

This year, no one has been wounded as a result of such activities, but the animal frequently displayed warning indications.

The Instagram account, @touronsofyellowstone showcases multiple videos of tourists getting too close to the animals.