Is Biz Markie still alive? Rapper's death rumors debunked as family reveal he is alive and in hospice care in an official statement

Popular American rapper Biz Markie recently fell victim to an online death hoax, just like many others. Fans and celebrities were in shock when there were online reports of Biz Markie allegedly passing away.

Biz Markie’s manager Jenni Izumi recently denied these rumors and stated that the rapper is still alive. In an official statement through Twitter, Izumi said:

“The news of Biz Markie’s passing is not true. Biz is still under medical care, surrounded by professionals who are working hard to provide the best health care possible. Biz’s wife and family are touched by the outpouring of love and admiration from his friends, peers, and fans alike. At this time, we ask you for your continued thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Official Statement From Biz Markie’s Family pic.twitter.com/H7y9kGd8om — BallerAlert (@balleralert) July 1, 2021

Folks, @BizMarkie has NOT died. I have been in contact with sources who are texting and talking to his wife. My source talked to Biz TODAY. Per his wife, Biz HAS NOT passed away. Please stop responding to non-credible sources. This hurts the family, friends and fans." — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) July 1, 2021

Biz Markie was diagnosed with Type II diabetes in 2020 and was immediately hospitalized. The rapper also reportedly suffered a stroke.

Rumors about Biz Markie passing away

Rumors about Biz Markie’s death started spreading online on the night of June 30. A source close to the rapper informed that he is still alive but is not in good condition.

After Biz Markie was hospitalized in 2020, people heard nothing about his health condition for six months. Following the rumors of Biz Markie passing away, people started to storm Twitter with their reactions. Here are some of them:

The chaos stopped after Izumi, along with a few other sources, confirmed that Biz Markie is still alive.

Although it has been confirmed that Biz Markie is alive, his health conditions have not improved, as mentioned earlier. So currently, the rapper needs the best wishes and prayers from his fans.

Biz Markie is popular for his 1989 single “Just a Friend,” which became a Top 40 hit in many countries. The track also made No. 100 on VH1’s list of the 100 greatest hip-hop songs of all time in 2008.

As support continues to pour in from fans across the globe, the music industry will certainly be hoping for a quick recovery for Biz Markie.

