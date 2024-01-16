Is Blake Gallo leaving Chicago Fire? Alberto Rosende's exit raises questions about the character's future 

On December 2, 2023, Chicago Fire's Alberto Rosende announced his exit from the hit NBC series via an Instagram story. The news did not come as a surprise for the show's fans, as Deadline had already reported about the actor's departure.

However, with the official confirmation coming from the actor himself, the audiences were left completely heartbroken. With Rosende's exit from the show, the fate of Blake Gallo's character remains a huge question.

Writing on his Instagram story, Alberto, who plays Blake Gallo on the show, penned a heartfelt message for his fans. The story served as a confirmation of the innumerable speculations surrounding it. He wrote:

"When I decided to end my time with Chicago, it wasn't easy. The people I've met were truly special, the friendships I've made will last a lifetime, and the story I got to tell was one that made me proud. Can't wait to see what else is in store and I wish everyone the best in shooting the rest of the season!"

Is Blake Gallo leaving Chicago Fire?

Before Alberto Rosende had shared the news himself, Deadline had already hinted about the actor's exit from Chicago Fire.

Following Alberto's exit from the show, the character’s future remains uncertain. It is unclear if the character will be written off completely or if it will be recast.

Blake Gallo's character was first introduced in episode 2 of Season 8 of the show. Since then, he has become a favorite among the audiences who were always keen on discovering what he was up to. Described as an impulsive firefighter, Gallo came very close to his death in Season 11, where most thought the character would die.

On December 2, 2023, when the actor revealed that he was exiting the show after 4 seasons, his fans were heartbroken. Alongside Alberto, it was reported that another actor would also be leaving the show this season. Much like his co-star, Kara Killmer, who plays Sylvie Brett, will also no longer be reprising her role after season 12.

What did Alberto Rosende say about leaving Chicago Fire

After Deadline shared the news of Alberto Rosende's exit from Chicago Fire in late November, fans have been worried about the character's fate. While some thought the news was credible, some waited for an official confirmation from the makers and the actor himself. Talking about his decision to leave the show, he said, "it wasn't easy."

What will happen to Blake Gallo character after Alberto Rosende's departure?

Since his arrival in Season 8 Alberto Rosende's character has been a favourite among the fans (Image via Instagram/Alberto Rosende)

After it was revealed that Rosende would no longer be a part of the show, everyone started to come up with their own theories regarding the fate of Blake Gallo.

Most believe it is impossible to write him off the show without killing him. Others believe that another actor may be brought in to play the character. This has sent Chicago Fire fans who have, for four seasons, loved seeing Alberto Rosende play the beloved character on screen into a frenzy.

The new season of Chicago Fire airs on January 19, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. It has yet not been revealed how many episodes Season 12 will have. However, according to TV Line, the show aims for 13 episodes this season.