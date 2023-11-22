 Is Breaking Bad getting a sequel called The Way? Viral rumor debunked 

The Sopranos initiated television's golden age, and Breaking Bad set the standard as a must-see. Vince Gilligan's highly acclaimed drama features Bryan Cranston's iconic portrayal of Walter White and his alter-ego Heisenberg, a teacher with cancer turned drug kingpin. Furthermore, the series concluded its run in the year 2013.

The last episode of Breaking Bad saw catharsis and closure. It portrays Jesse breaking free from Jack's torturous neo-Nazi hold in a dramatic climax, and Walter resolves all outstanding issues before the finale. However, despite the show's conclusion in 2013, there is a prevalent rumor that the show is getting a sequel called The Way.

Is Breaking Bad getting a sequel called The Way?

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

No, there isn't a sequel by the name of The Way forthcoming for the renowned show Breaking Bad. The rumor is fake, and it originated from a fake trailer announcement. The phony trailer received hundreds of likes on Facebook. Moreover, another made-up sequel, The Path, also went viral, getting thousands of shares.

These posts often appear, leading people to tag their friends in excitement quickly. However, there's nothing to be excited about. Furthermore, El Camino is the only Breaking Bad sequel featuring Aaron Paul as Jesse. In addition, the spinoff Better Call Saul explores Slippin’ Jimmy's backstory and Saul Goodman's downfall.

The director of Breaking Bad still thinks about the characters' fate

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

In an interview with Variety, Vince Gilligan, the director of the series, expressed that after finishing Better Call Saul, he started thinking about Breaking Bad's characters' lives after the show. While pondering about the show, he believed their lives continue, even though the show's ending isn't happy. Furthermore, he hoped for better futures for them.

However, the idea of Walt Jr. turning into a criminal like his father bothers him. Subsequently, he imagines a possible story where Walt Jr. becomes a bigger crime lord in Albuquerque than his father. But he hopes this story never happens.

He said,

"Every now and then I find myself thinking about those characters, daydreaming about what would have happened to them. Anna Gunn and RJ Mitte are such wonderful people playing such interesting roles that I can’t help but want a happy ending for them, When Breaking Bad ends, it’s not a very happy ending for those characters at all..."

Gilligan further stated,

"But it is presented that their lives go on. I’d like to believe things get better for them. I’d hate the thought of Walt Jr. following in Walt’s footsteps in the crime business. That’s probably the kind of thing somebody will pitch 10 or 15 years from now — Walter Jr. as an Albuquerque crime lord succeeding where his father failed.."

Closing comments

The series is a landmark in television history and leaves a lasting legacy with its gripping finale and enduring influence. Despite rumors, there is no sequel titled The Way or The Path in development, debunking viral misinformation. The series' true continuation is found in El Camino, focusing on Jesse's story and Better Call Saul, delving into the backstory of Saul Goodman.

Vince Gilligan, the show's creator, reflects on the characters' futures, hoping for positive outcomes despite the series' dark finale. He particularly muses over Walt Jr.'s fate, hoping he avoids a criminal path, a testament to the depth and enduring appeal of the show's universe.