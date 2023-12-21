Is Champions based on a true story? Explained

Champions is a heartwarming sports movie about a group of players with intellectual disabilities overcoming challenges. It's actually a remake of the 2018 Spanish film Campeones but with a few tweaks to the story, which is based on true events.

Champions, the movie, was released in theaters on March 10, 2023. The main character is played by Woody Harrelson, and the film was written by Mark Rizzo and directed by Bobby Farrelly. In interviews, Farrelly shared that the original film inspired him to create an American version.

Champions marks the first time Bobby Farrelly has directed a movie on his own. Usually, he collaborates with his brother Peter on their films, however, this was his first solo directorial film. Fans might recognize Bobby from his work on popular movies like Dumb and Dumber, Kingpin, There’s Something About Mary, and Hall Pass.

Fans can now watch the movie on Prime Videos, Vudu, YouTube, Apple TV, and many more streaming apps.

Champions was initially scheduled to open in US theaters on March 24, 2023, facing off against Lionsgate's John Wick: Chapter 4. However, the release date was rescheduled for March 10, 2023. The film's glitzy red carpet debut took place on February 27, 2023, at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York.

What is the actual story behind the Champions movie?

The movie draws its inspiration not from a specific North American basketball team but from the 2018 film Campeones and its subjects—the real-life champions, Aderes, a Valencia basketball team with an inspiring tale.

The film captures their triumphs and resilience, echoing the uplifting story of the actual team. Despite physical challenges, these athletes emerged as champions in the Spanish National Wheelchair Basketball League, guided by coach Jesús Ortiz.

The American version preserves the uplifting spirit of the original, a massive success and the top-earning Spanish film of its year.

Campeones 2018: The Original movie (Image via FlixLatino)

Aderes, comprising players with intellectual disabilities referred to as Los Amigos (The Friends), mirrors the characters in Champions. This team achieved remarkable success, winning championships in Spain from the 2000s to 2014.

The real team, formed in 1998, faced similar obstacles and achieved success, resonating with the characters in the film. Paco Sánchez, a participant in those games, shared how the actual players could relate to the characters in the movie.

Reflecting on the movie, the real-life coach, Jesús Ortiz, expressed:

The movie is really well done; it touched me. You witness many moments that hit close to home; there are phrases that have been said to you, and you can tell they genuinely feel it. There are numerous anecdotes they've lived through. They find it very authentic, like it's their own story on the screen.

Are the actors in Champions disabled in real life?

Here's a cool tidbit about the movie: The director, Bobby Farrelly, wanted regular folks and actual people with disabilities for the basketball team. That means all the actors in the film were making their big-screen debuts.

In the American version, they kept this idea going by having some intellectually disabled actors, like Madison Tevlin, Joshua Felder, and Kevin Iannucci, play roles in the movie.

Did the movie Champions win any Oscars?

The original film Campeones got a nod for 11 Goya awards, which are like the Spanish Oscars. It ended up taking home 3 Goyas, winning in categories like Best New Actor, Best Original Song, and Best Film, however, as far as the Oscar nominations are concerned, the film could not grab any awards. Though it surely successfully grabbed the eyeballs and hearts of the fans!

The film imparts important life lessons above and beyond the basketball court. First of all, it serves as an example of the transformational potential of diligence, determination, and hard work, showing that even the most difficult circumstances can be overcome with commitment.

It also highlights the significance of inclusivity and diversity as essential components for any endeavor's success. Finally, the movie emphasizes how important collaboration is to overcoming personal shortcomings and reaching greatness.

Broadly speaking, the movie serves as a reminder that everyone is entitled to opportunities, regardless of perceived limits or disabilities. Viewers are encouraged and inspired to work toward their own goals in life by this heartwarming and inspirational story.