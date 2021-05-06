Is Chris Clanton okay? The Wire actor survives shooting as a bullet “pierced” his ears, fragments “lodged into his head”

"The Wire" star Chris Clanton was recently the victim of a shooting in Baltimore where he suffered injuries to his ear and skull. The unfortunate incident was eerie because of a 'fiction meets reality' scenario. His character Savino in The Wire was fatally shot in Season 5.

After a brief stint in the emergency room, the actor made a full recovery and recently shared his thoughts on the ordeal.

Also read: Start-Up teen star Nam Da Reum cast in the first lead role for fantasy mystery romance drama

Chris Clanton speaks out after making a quick recovery from a near-fatal Baltimore shooting

Suffering gunshot wounds in North-East Baltimore, Clanton claims the shots came out of nowhere, and he found himself "blasted against a car." No motive has been assigned yet, but the shooting is still being investigated.

Clanton said,

"I'm pissed. I'm pissed because it's uncalled for. My son was not far from this incident. He was in the vicinity. Luckily, he didn't see what happened."

The actor survived with a shot to the ear and even had a few bullet fragments lodged in his skull. A Baltimore Police Department spokesperson revealed the incident occurred at approximately 7:00 pm on Thursday.

Police believe Clanton wasn't the intended target and are looking for suspects regarding the shooting.

Apart from "The Wire," the actor has appeared in works such as the crime drama "King Of Baltimore" and had an uncredited role in the horror-comedy "The Human Centipede III."

A native of Baltimore, Clanton has had run-ins with the law in the past. In 2019, he allegedly violated a protective order and escaped police custody after being taken to a hospital for a pre-existing condition.

Clanton is now safe and has made a full recovery barring hearing issues due to an injury to the ear.

Also read: BTS's J-Hope refers to Conan O'Brien as "curtain," fans want K-Pop group on talk show