Is Desiree Boltos married? All about the husband Paul Hill and his involvement ahead of ABC's The Con 

Texas woman Desiree Boltos was convicted in 2018 for allegedly swindling older people out of money by pretending to fall in love with them. She extracted more than $1.6 million by pretending to be in relationships with old men and women, even though she was married.

ABC's The Con is all set to tell the tale of the "sweetheart swindler" who fooled elderly people and manipulated them to give her their money in order to help her. Titled The Sweetheart Swindler Con, the episode will air on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 10 pm ET.

Why was Desiree Boltos' husband Paul Hill arrested?

Desiree Boltos is a 40 year old woman from North Richland Hills who was taken to trial in Tarrant County, Texas for allegedly swindling older people of their money. The Texas native was accused of engaging in organized crime and theft and is alleged to have conned five men and one woman between 2012 and 2017.

Boltos even married one of the victims when she was legally married to another person at the time. That other person was Paul Hill, who was also deeply involved in Boltos' scam.

Paul Hill was arrested in Las Vegas in 2019 because he was a prime suspect in a few robbery cases. Hill had then given his name as John Ray to law enforcement authorities and was, in fact, booked under the same name.

However, investigators later learned that John Ray was actually Paul Hill, and the suspect had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in Tarrant County court. He was ordered not to leave the state of Texas.

Was Paul Hill punished for his crimes? All about his multiple sentences

NYT National News @NYTNational Prosecutors said that Desiree Boltos and her husband, Paul Hill, stole more than $3 million from older people who believed they were in romantic relationships with her. "They trample over everything that is sacred in your life," one of their victims said. nyti.ms/30iv3zW Prosecutors said that Desiree Boltos and her husband, Paul Hill, stole more than $3 million from older people who believed they were in romantic relationships with her. "They trample over everything that is sacred in your life," one of their victims said. nyti.ms/30iv3zW

Hill, the husband of the notorious "sweetheart swindler," was sentenced to 125 years in prison by the Tarrant County court. He was found guilty of several crimes including theft of money and property from elderly people, bail jumping, failure to appear in court, money laundering, and engaging in organized crime. He pleaded guilty to all these charges against him. Hill was sentenced to 125 years in prison by District Court Judge Robb Catalano.

Hill was sentenced to ten years in prison for jumping bail, ten years for money laundering, twenty years for property theft, and eighty-five years for involvement in organized crime. All the sentences were handed out by Catalano. Given the numerous charges against him, it is likely that Hill will die in prison.

Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson commented on Hill's arrest saying,

"This should serve as a warning to those who exploit our senior citizens. We are prosecuting these cases and seeking the maximum penalty."

Paul Hill and his wife Desiree Boltos together ran a "sweetheart swindler" scam, and the couple defrauded senior citizens of their retirement funds. Boltos would swindle elderly people of cash and property by pretending to be in love with them and Hill would aid her in her nefarious activities.

Catch The Con episode that delves deep into the exploits of the notorious couple, which is coming to ABC on Thursday, August 11, at 10 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das