Is Disney working on Up 2? Viral trend takes over Twitter

As of the latest information available in November 2023, there is no verified development of a sequel to the 2009 Disney film Up under the title Up 2. Disney has extended the story of Up through Dug Days, also known as Up: Dug Days, a series of short films rather than a full-fledged sequel titled Up 2.

The story of Dug Days unfolds immediately following the events of Up. It spotlights the lives of Dug, and his elderly owner, Carl Fredricksen, depicted by Ed Asner in what would be one of his final roles. Dug Days debuted on Disney+ on September 1, 2021, with a set of five episodes.

Carl's Date captures Carl's hesitant step into dating following the death of his wife, Ellie. Initially set to be the sixth and final episode of the Dug Days series on Disney+, Carl's Date found its way to theaters, accompanying Elemental, on June 16, 2023.

On November 23, the keyword Up 2 started trending on Twitter out of nowhere. People had all kinds of responses to this trend. Here are some of them:

Among all this, the last tweet seemed to make the most sense, because, as multiple sources confirm, Up 2 is actually not in the works.

Similar trends on Twitter, courtesy of AI

One of the many repercussions of the age of AI is such cases of false positives. Recently this has been at large, with many viral trends similar to the one mentioned above. Namely, the following tweet went Viral for showing a Harry Potter Pixar movie on Disney Plus.

Another example is the following Facebook post, involving the famous pop icon Taylor Swift. The post is either AI-generated or Photoshopped, clear from its fictitious backstory and questionable actions of a personality as big as Taylor Swift.

Where to watch Pixar's Up?

Up is available to stream on Disney+ and can be purchased or rented across various digital platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Vudu, Microsoft Store, DIRECTV, AMC on Demand, and Spectrum On Demand.

Released in 2009, Pixar's Up has been widely lauded for its inventive storytelling, stunning animation, and deep emotional resonance. It unfolds the journey of 78-year-old balloon salesman Carl Fredricksen, who realizes his dream of adventure by flying his balloon-laden house to South America, joined unexpectedly by a young stowaway.

The film has been universally celebrated in critical circles. It boasts a Metascore of 84 on Metacritic, based on 37 critic reviews, and has an impressive user rating of 8.7 from more than 1,169 ratings. Similarly, Rotten Tomatoes rates Up highly with a 98% score on the Tomatometer, with critics highlighting its engaging, humorous, and touching narrative, alongside its finely crafted plot and striking visuals.

Despite the recent surge in social media interest, Disney has not announced plans for a sequel to the Up movie. The buzz on platforms like Twitter underscores the deep affection and lasting impact of the original Up film on its audience. While the idea of Up 2 continues to captivate fans, it remains, at this stage, an unrealized concept with no active development from Disney.