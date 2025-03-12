"Is this fr or is this AI" — Internet reacts to Jaguar’s concept car driving through Paris for Fashion Week

Sports car and luxury vehicle brand, Jaguar, recently displayed its Type 00 concept car, making its way through the streets of Paris to the Fashion Week event on March 9, 2025. When the concept car came to a halt, its butterfly doors lifted and unveiled Irish actor Barry Keoghan, who exited the passenger seat and grabbed his jacket from the car's trunk.

Keoghan also posed for photos in the driver's seat, showcasing the interior of the 2-seater. The concept car's display, paired with the celebrity power of Barry Keoghan, garnered much attention for the brand.

Internet users posted on X to express their opinions on the luxury and sports car brand unveiling the Type 00 concept car. One X user expressed disbelief at the car in the video being genuine.

"is this fr or is this AI," the user wrote.

"This is pretty slick not going to lie. Looks like a lot of companies are going more towards this boxy simplistic look," an X user commented.

"I have to say this but that car looks Sick. The paint job and the tires. It looks good actually," another X user remarked.

Some netizens pointed out that the concept car looks like it came out of video games like Roblox.

"Looks like a car out of Roblox," an internet user stated.

"Looks like a car from GTA 3," another internet user said.

"We got PS1 graphics concept cars," an X user tweeted.

Additionally, some internet users dubbed the concept car an "error."

"This isn't a Jaguar, it's a rendering error," a netizen commented.

"That concept car looks like a reject from a bad sci-fi movie," another netizen mentioned.

Everything to know about Jaguar's Type 00 concept car

Jaguar first unveiled its Type 00 concept car in December 2024, following the company's rebranding announcement. Unlike the ultramarine blue body of the car seen during Paris Fashion Week, the initial shade in which the car was revealed was hot pink, and embodied the brand's new philosophy of "exuberant modernism."

The Type 00 is a two-door car concept, and its prototype featured a lower bodywork in silver shade, and alloy wheels— which remain the same in the car spotted in Paris. The concept car's exterior features an angular and boxy front end with a fastback rear.

Talking about the Type 00, Gerry McGovern, the chief creative officer of the sports and luxury car brand said:

"Type 00 is a pure expression of Jaguar's new creative philosophy. It has an unmistakeable presence. This is the result of brave, unconstrained creative thinking, and unwavering determination."

McGovern added:

"It is our first physical manifestation and the foundation stone for a new family of Jaguars that will look unlike anything you've ever seen. A vision which strives for the highest level of artistic endeavour."

As for the interior, the concept car features three materials: wool-blend woven textiles from Kvadrat, travertine stone, and brass. Moreover, the brand's iconic logo featuring a leaping jaguar has been shifted from the front of the vehicle to the side, and comprises a new wordmark.

Jaguar's Instagram post featuring the Type 00 concept car mentioned that it is a non-production vehicle. Additionally, the sports and luxury car brand is set to launch a four-door GT, which will feature some of Type 00's aspects.

