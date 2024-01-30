Is Gary Barlow married? The Take That singer's personal life explored as he lands travel show on ITV

Gary Barlow has secured a travel show on ITV. As per The Mirror, the Take That frontman will be filming across Europe for the upcoming series in March. This endeavor comes just before the band embarks on their extensive tour in April with members Mark Owen and Howard Donald, alongside Barlow.

According to The Sun, Gary Barlow will be filmed traveling around Europe accompanied by some of his famous friends.

On the personal front, Barlow has been married to Dawn Andrew since 2000 and share three children with her: Daniel (born in 2000), Emily (born in 2002), and Daisy (born in 2009).

Gary Barlow first met his wife, Dawn Andrews, during a tour

Andrews was born in 1970 and her Instagram bio describes her as a "professional dancer/choreographer...model/actress...voice over actress...Make up artist." She also seemingly has a "Production event company" named Lucky 13 Events.

Closer magazine reports that while Andrews and Barlow first met in 1990, when the former was reportedly hired as a dancer for a music video featuring Gary, a relationship between the two blossomed during Take That's 1995 tour, where Dawn was a backup dancer.

As mentioned before, the couple welcomed three children after their marriage in 2000. However, they lost their fourth child, a daughter named Poppy, who was stillborn, as revealed by them in August 2012.

The loss of their daughter profoundly affected Gary Barlow, and he has openly discussed the grieving and healing process in various interviews. During a discussion with The Mirror, he said:

“I needed to accept this wasn’t a scar that was going to heal with time, this was a scar I was going to die with.”

He added in the same interview that he penned the song, Let Me Go, as a means to articulate his sentiments.

This poignant composition, dedicated to Poppy, found a place on his 2013 solo album Since I Saw You Last.

According to The Standard, Gary Barlow disclosed that his wife, Dawn, was hospitalized on October 12, 2023 after breaking her wrist. At the time, the 52-year-old Take That star shared a photo on Instagram, revealing Dawn's bandaged left wrist, although he did not provide details about the cause of her injury.

Gary took to social media and wrote:

"In other news – Mrs B broke her wrist four weeks ago – on Friday she had a big operation – she’s in a lot of pain but on the mend – juggling real life this week with the blessing of being in the West End – it never rains...”

Further details about Gary Barlow's travel show on ITV are currently awaited.