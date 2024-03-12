Is Haiti a US territory and what continent is it a part of? Law and order situation explored as Prime Minister resigns

Ariel Henry, the Prime Minister of Haiti, announced his retirement on Monday, March 11 following weeks of mounting pressure and violence in the country. He stated that his government would step down after the appointment of a transitional council, as per CNN.

He announced the news in a video after regional leaders met in Jamaica to plan the political transition in the country.

"My government will leave immediately after the inauguration of the council. We will be a caretaker government until they name a prime minister and a new cabinet," he said in the clip.

Ariel Henry is reportedly currently stranded in Puerto Rico as he was stopped from returning home by armed gangs, as per BBC.

It is important to note that Haiti is not a part of the United States. It is a region on the North American continent. It is located just north of the equator and is situated in the northern and western hemispheres.

Haiti is a part of North America. The major nations of Canada, the United States, Mexico, and more comprise the continent. The country is located 77 km southeast of Cuba and comprises several islands including La Gonâve, l’Ile-à-Vache, la Navase, la Tortue, and more. The Dominican Republic lies to the east of Haiti while the Caribbean Sea borders it to the south and west, and the Atlantic Ocean borders it to the north.

Like its neighbor, the Dominican Republic, Haiti is an independent country that is neither a part of France nor the United States. Due to its geographic location, it is strategically significant to the United States as it can impact the stability of the Caribbean and Latin America.

Even though the country gained independence from France in 1804, the United States did not recognize it until 1862, as per the U.S. Department of State.

According to CNN, Henry stated in a late-night video message on Monday, March 11, that his government would step down following the creation of a transitional council. This came after the Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) gathered in Jamaica and agreed to establish a transitional council, as per CNN. In the clip, as per Reuters, he said:

“Haiti needs peace. Haiti needs stability.”

He added:

“The government that I am leading will resign immediately after the installation of [a transition] council. I’m asking all Haitians to remain calm and do everything they can for peace and stability to come back as fast as possible.”

As per the Independent, he is in the United States territory of Puerto Rico and is unable to return home as the international airport has been shut owing to gang attacks. More than 4,000 inmates have also reportedly been set free over the last week. As per Reuters, a senior US official noted that he was free to travel elsewhere or stay there. However, they stated that the situation in Haiti would need to improve before he considered returning.

According to CNN, as per Henry's advisor Jean Junior Joseph, Henry will stay in his position until a new interim government is formed.