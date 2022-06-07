Fact Check: Is Kidz Bop owned by YouTuber Elise Ecklund?

YouTuber Elise Ecklund has found herself in a humorous mix-up with Kidz Bop. A recent doctored image of an internet search result presented her as the owner of the music brand.

Ecklund is just as surprised as every other person about the supposed new title, as she does not own the brand.

Who is the owner of Kidz Bop?

After coming across the erroneous information on the internet, Ecklund took to Twitter, where she alerted fans that she had been mistakenly named the owner of the children's music group.

The upload included a screenshot of the search interface with the purple trademark color of Kidz Bop and its whimsical letters. The page penned her name while also stating the date of the establishment as 2001. Ecklund wrote in her caption:

"No fr. Who did this? Kidz Bop is gonna come sue me y'all."

The star, who also shares music-related content, made a clip with a screenshot of the same information page serving as the backdrop in her YouTube shorts. Ecklund noted that she had no idea who set up the page while acknowledging that she initially thought it was a joke.

The 25-year-old stated that the joke had gone too far before disclosing that she does not own the multi-million dollar establishment. Towards the end of the video, Ecklund mentioned that she was "kind of freaking out."

Elise Ecklund @EliseEcklund kidz bop is gonna come and sue me y’all no fr who did thiskidz bop is gonna come and sue me y’all no fr who did this💀 kidz bop is gonna come and sue me y’all https://t.co/ahy2Dw6lbx

The American children's musical group is owned by Razor & Tie, with the parent company being Concord Music. Kidz Bop has been operational since the early 2000s, and the kiddies' content revolved around making contemporary and pop music covers.

The group has sold over 22 million albums and generated over six billion streams. The official website states that the group has scored 24 top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 charts. The group is also said to make records in five different languages.

All about Elise Ecklund

It has been established that Ecklund does not own the music brand, and it does not seem that she has any affiliation with the group. However, Ecklund is also a star in her own right.

The young lady joined YouTube in 2015 and has since been making waves with her music skills. The star's content often includes covers of popular songs, which she recreates with her ukulele. Ecklund also plays the guitar and didgeridoo, as well as "learning" Kazoo.

The young adult started her channel based on music but soon added quirky videos as her viewership increased. For example, Ecklund has made vlogs of handcuffing herself to her sister for a day and also attempting to live on her balcony for a day as well.

Ecklund owns the world record for the shortest song ever to be officially released. The track I Suffer More was released in May 2019 - it is only 4 seconds long. Ecklund has over 50 million views and over 700,000 subscribers on YouTube.

