Is Mariah Huq still serving as executive producer of Married to Medicine? Details explored

Married to Medicine season 10 is has been a hit amongst fans ever since its premiere on Bravo on November 5. With exciting twists, the reality TV show depicts the life of successful women connected to the world of medicine in Atlanta, Georgia. Fans have been perplexed about Mariah Huq’s comeback on the show, the mastermind behind the creation of Married to Medicine.

Once a local Tennesse news host, Mariah shot to success with her feature as a main cast member on the show. However, she had a fallout with the makers before the premiere of season 8. Though she is still credited as the executive producer by Bravo, her contract wasn’t renewed after season 7.

Mariah Haq’s fallout with Married to Medicine

The reality TV star became a fan favourite during her stint on the show, which means that most viewers were left enraged when were contract wasn’t renewed. She publicly disclosed her intention to take legal against Bravo for breach of contract but didn’t move forward with the lawsuit.

In season 1, she was a full-time cast member who was given the main focus. In fact, Mariah wasn’t just the mastermind who came up with the idea of Married to Medicine but she actively also recruited the cast of the show, including Quad Webb.

Later, Webb stepped into her shoes as the show progressed. Mariah did have a fallout with Quad but eventually came to terms with her.

With flailing screen time in season two, she was seen mostly as the friend of the cast rather than being the main character. She continued to be the executive producer in the next three seasons before reviving her role as the focus figure in seasons 6 and 7. Her major conflict on the show was with her colleague Heavenly Kim, who once drew horns and moustache on Mariah’s poster.

The two made several attempts of reconciliation but to no avail. It is also suggested that Mariah was at odds with two other cast members in season 7 which led to the escalation of her removal. After her departure, she publicly spoke at length about not getting her contract renewed and her plans of taking a legal route, which later didn’t materialize.

Mariah, an active Instagram user, took a hilarious dig at Bravo for firing her in a mailbox video. She stated:

"I had heard that Married to Medicine contracts came out, but mine is not in the mail."

Mariah Haq’s potential return in season 10

Ever since the initial trailer release of this season, Mariah’s potential reason has become one of the major topics of discussion among fans. The trailer that gave fans a sneak peek of the new drama in the lives of the Atlanta women also consisted of several flashback scenes of Mariah Huq.

The throwback compilation was added to the trailer to pay tribute to the successful running of Married to Medicine for ten seasons. But what prompted fans to speculate her return was the coffin scene added in the end. The makers have cheekily masked who was inside the coffin, but a taunt from Heavenly has left viewers wondering if she was referring to Mariah:

"The b****was dead now she’s alive."

It is important to note that the makers have neither denied nor confirmed her comeback yet.