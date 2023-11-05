Is Mariah from The Young and the Restless pregnant in real life? Explained

Fans of The Young and the Restless witnessed Mariah Copeland and Tessa Porter plan to grow their family through adoption after marriage. However, their criminal records led an adoption attorney to reject them. They then chose Christine Blair as their lawyer and faced several obstacles as their first adoption prospect fell through when the expectant mother chose her cousin instead.

In episodes that aired in January 2023, Delphine offered her baby to Mariah and Tessa for adoption. A call the following month suggested that she was in labor, but it was a false alarm. In March, the couple traveled to Portland for the birth and returned to Genoa City with their new daughter, Aria Porter Copeland.

Camryn Grimes, who plays Mariah's character soon became the talk of the town as fans speculated that she was pregnant. A few months later, in August 2023, Grimes confirmed the news via an Instagram post, and several fans and followers congratulated her.

"Add mother to my resume": The Young and the Restless' Camryn Grimes announced her pregnancy in August 2023

On August 5, 2023, Grimes shared Polaroids on Instagram, showcasing her baby bump as she announced her pregnancy to her fans online. Furthermore, The Young and the Restless star disclosed that "Baby Foster" is due in December 2023. She also clarified that "Foster" is the family's surname, not the baby's first name.

"I guess you can add mother to my resume," she captioned her post.

Additionally, Grimes got engaged with Brock Foster Powell, a voice actor known for Mickey Mouse Funhouse, in January 2022. The couple also voiced Santa and Mrs. Claus, respectively, in Mickey Saves Christmas last year. They are now expecting their first child together.

Mariah Copeland and Tessa Porter's love story in The Young and the Restless

Mariah Copeland and Tessa Porter in the show (Image via CBS)

Mariah Copeland and Tessa Porter (played by Cait Fairbanks) stand out as a compelling couple on The Young and the Restless. Affectionately known as 'Teriah' by fans, the duo's relationship started with a kiss and faced several challenges, including a significant betrayal.

However, they reunited with Kyle Abbott's help, and their wedding moved fans to tears. Grimes expressed her excitement about their marriage on the show to TV Insider, noting its gradual and realistic development.

Moreover, this was the first time the soap featured a same-s*x marriage. Sharon Collins and Nick Newman escorted them down the aisle, and Kyle officiated the ceremony, making it one of the most memorable weddings in soap history.

Camryn Grimes and Cait Fairbanks also share a great relationship off-screen. Fairbanks stated that the duo "hit it off immediately" and said:

"The more time we spent together the more we realized that we had the same sense of humor and were just sort of on the same wavelength."

Camryn Grimes' real-life pregnancy adds a delightful layer to her role as Mariah on The Young and the Restless. Her announcement via Instagram thrilled fans and mirrored the on-screen narrative of new beginnings. As Grimes prepares to enter a new chapter in her life as a mother, her off-screen journey harmonizes with Mariah's on-screen experiences, offering a unique parallel that fans celebrate.