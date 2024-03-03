Is Netflix making Horizon Zero Dawn? Status update on TV adaptation of popular video game 

Steve Blackman is creating a television adaptation of the hit video game Horizon Zero Dawn for Netflix. The series is set in a post-apocalyptic United States occupied by robotic creatures and tells the story of Aloy, an expert alienated hunter.

The TV series, developed by Blackman and Michelle Lovretta, is an epic sci-fi adventure set in an alternate reality of primitive tribes and cutting-edge gadgets built upon the rubble of the 'Old Ones.' The young lead character, Aloy, finds out the real story about the deadly machines that put the world around her at risk.

Netflix, Irish Cowboy Productions, PlayStation Productions, Guerrilla Games, Sony Pictures Television, and Vertigo Entertainment worked collectively to develop the show. The TV adaptation of Horizon Zero Dawn adheres to an upward trend in video game remakes for television.

What is the plot of Horizon Zero Dawn?

The plot of Horizon Zero Dawn follows Aloy, an aspiring hunter in a world taken over by automated systems, on a journey to discover her hidden origin. The story is set in a primitive tribal world where artificial beings wander across the barren landscape.

Aloy sets out on a quest to learn the truth about her past and discover the state of the world that she lives in. The video game looks into the mysteries of the human race's demise, the existence of robot dinosaurs, and Aloy's sense of self. It studies survival, discovery, and the effects of past actions.

This tale develops as Aloy moves through a post-apocalyptic landscape full of obstacles and revelations concerning the world's heritage and how she fits in it. The TV series is still in the early stages of creation and has a tentative title of Horizon 2074, yet certain reports, including that of Dexerto's, say it could be Horizon 2064.

Who is creating the Horizon Zero Dawn Netflix adaptation?

Steve Blackman, the series creator of The Umbrella Academy, and Michelle Lovretta are currently directing the TV adaptation of Horizon Zero Dawn. The sweeping sci-fi adventure series unfolds in a distant world where primitive tribes exist alongside sophisticated technology on the crumbling foundations of the modern-day United States.

The story follows Aloy, a young marginalized hunter, as she breaks down the dark secrets of an age in which nonviolent gadgets have evolved into deadly predators. The series aims to further develop the post-apocalyptic video game concept with a character-centered approach that fans will like and connect to.

The executive producers are Steve Blackman, Michelle Lovretta, Abbey Morris, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, Jan-Bart van Beek, Ben McCaw, Roy Lee, and Matthew Ball. The TV adaptation is a joint venture between Netflix, Irish Cowboy Productions, PlayStation Productions, Guerrilla Games, Sony Pictures Television, and Vertigo Entertainment.

What is the release date for the Horizon Zero Dawn Netflix adaptation?

Netflix is yet to reveal an exact release date for the Horizon Zero Dawn TV adaptation. The TV series is presently in development, and specifics regarding how it will be made remain to be disclosed. Steve Blackman, the show's creator, is in charge of adapting this popular video game franchise.

He told Deadline,

“We’re thrilled to be working with Netflix and all of our partners on developing these ground-breaking stories.”

The television series will take place in a post-apocalyptic setting where humanity has fallen back to primitive tribes, living with robotic creatures in machine-dominated conditions.

The Horizon Zero Dawn saga will probably follow Aloy, a hunter and archer, as she discovers more information about the world's past and the mechanical beings that now patrol the earth.

Stay tuned for further updates on the release date of this highly anticipated adaptation.