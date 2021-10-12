Is Selma Blair okay? Actress cries during 'Introducing, Selma Blair' premiere

On Saturday, October 9, Hellboy star Selma Blair introduced her documentary at Hamptons International Film Festival. The documentary "Introducing Selma Blair" will deal with the actress' struggle with Multiple Sclerosis since an official diagnosis in 2018.

The documentary, directed by Rachel Fleit (of 2017's 'Surveillance Cinema' fame) has already won the Special Jury Award for Documentary Features. The 1 hour 20 minute documentary Feature has received a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes as of yet (based on around 23 reviews).

discovery+ @discoveryplus Introducing, Selma Blair. A deeply intimate and powerful feature of @SelmaBlair in her journey of personal acceptance and resilience through her fight with Multiple Sclerosis. #IntroducingSelmaBlair , coming to theaters on October 15 and #discoveryplus on October 21. Introducing, Selma Blair. A deeply intimate and powerful feature of @SelmaBlair in her journey of personal acceptance and resilience through her fight with Multiple Sclerosis. #IntroducingSelmaBlair, coming to theaters on October 15 and #discoveryplus on October 21. https://t.co/HCUaStfGIt

As per reports, when Selma Blair was introduced at the premiere, she was teary-eyed. The 49-year old actress later explained:

"I (Selma Blair) also have pseudobulbar affect [involuntary laughing and crying due to a nervous system disorder], so I can't stop crying. It's better than the alternative. The other thing that happens with the pseudobulbar is just nastiness, so tears are better. I wish I could assemble myself more carefully in front of a crowd. It means so much."

Is Selma Blair okay?

The 49-year old Selma Blair discovered the chronic immune disease, Multiple Sclerosis, after being diagnosed in August 2018. She has previously mentioned going through extreme pain and other physical struggles throughout the years.

The Michigan native went through an experimental procedure in October 2018. Selma Blair had a stem-cell transplant to reboot her immune system. Furthermore, she also used chemotherapy to improve her health.

In an interview with Good Morning America (GMA) on October 11, Selma Blair revealed that the stem-cell transplant improved her health significantly.

She told GMA host Robin Roberts:

"I kinda got to a critical point and my nervous system and more symptoms and I couldn't stay awake...I was mortally afraid of chemo my whole life. I'm someone that's always gone holistic when I can."

She further added:

"I chose this as a marker in my life to want to live, to want to be a person that can show other people with chronic illness, disabilities, an injury they couldn't get over, a hit."

What is Multiple Sclerosis (MS)?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease that affects the central nervous system and brain. It causes the immune system to attack the nerves, which results in mobility loss by disrupting the communication between CNS and the body.

What will the documentary explore?

Also Read

Introducing, Selma Blair will explore her journey from the diagnosis of MS to her decision to undergo an experimental stem-cell transplant procedure. The documentary will also explore her 11-year-old son, Arthur Saint Bleick's reaction to Selma's life with MS.

Edited by R. Elahi