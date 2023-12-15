Is Serinda Swan married? Relationship status of the Reacher Season 2 actor, explored

Serinda Swan has garnered attention with her performance in Reacher season 2, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on December 15, 2023. The Alan Ritchson-led action series features her as Karla Dixon, a forensic accountant once in a relationship with the protagonist.

The actor began her TV career with CBS’ dark fantasy drama Supernatural and found a foothold in the industry with Breakout Kings and Coroner. She also played supporting roles on Ballers, Feud, and Chicago Fire. Her film credits include Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, Tron: Legacy, Recoil, Jinn, Redemption Day, and Devotion. ,

Interestingly, she maintains a low profile regarding her personal life. According to Dating Celebs, She is single but has reportedly been in a relationship at least six times.

A look at Serinda Swan’s past relationships

Serinda was said to be in a relationship with Roger Cross, who collaborated with her on Coroner. However, this was mere speculation, as neither party ever confirmed it. She was also romantically linked to Victor Webster, Jimmi Simpson, and Terrell Owens. In 2010, She dated Sam Niall. In an interview with SciFi Stream, the Eureka actor confirmed this by referring to her as ‘my ex-girlfriend.’

Serinda Swan was then linked to Mehcad Brooks. The two reportedly began dating while working on Creature (2010). However, their relationship entered the public eye when they attended a dinner together in New York. In an interview with Elle, Serinda said they were once together but broke up. Serinda Swan then highlighted the challenges of dating as an actor, indicating that their professional commitments took a toll on the relationship.

What role did Serinda Swan play in Inhumans?

Scott Buck’s show centers on Black Blot, played by Anson Mount, and the other members of the Inhuman Royal Family as they try to save themselves and the world from grave danger after a military coup.

It features Serinda Swan as Medusa, Bolt’s wife and the Queen of Attilan, who can control her hair. She shaved her head to bring the character to life. In an interview with Screen Rant, the actor detailed the process behind playing Medusa.

“There are moments where you are in fights or intense situations and you have to know how to use your face at the same time that you are using your hair, so there has been a lot of really amazing scenes where I have to sit down and go, “Okay. If it was my arm, how would I do it if it was my arm? What would my face do?” And then have the duality between the two because it’s sort of another appendage for her.”

Inhumans was canceled after the first season as it received negative reviews from fans and critics alike. However, Serinda Swan received praise for her new look, which helped her bag a role in Coroner.

What’s Reacher season 2 about?

Reacher season 2 focuses on a self-proclaimed hobo and former US Army military policeman who reunites with some old colleagues to avenge a friend's murder.

Nick Santora developed the show based on Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novel series. Amazon Studios, Blackjack Films, Paramount Television Studios, and Skydance Television produce it.

The first three episodes of Reacher season 2 are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.