Is Simon Cowell okay? Viral on-set crossbow attack photos explained 

Chaos erupted this week on Britain's Got Talent, as Simon Cowell played a prank on new judge Bruno Tonioli.

Season 16 of Britain's Got Talent is all set to premiere this year and filming for the famed reality TV series is already underway. Bruno Tonioli will replace David Walliams as a new judge this season, with Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, and Simon Cowell returning to their seats.

Fans who were present as the live audience for one of the episodes were shocked during one particular performance. Bruno, who was blindfolded, was tricked into believing that he had stabbed Simon with a crossbow arrow during the Manchester auditions. Simon pretended to be shot and hurt as he fell to the floor and received medical assistance. As images from the set of the show went viral online, fans wondered if the much-loved judge was in fact hurt.

Bruno Tonioli was tricked into thinking he harmed Simon Cowell, who was not injured on the BGT set

During the Manchester auditions for BGT, Bruno became a victim of a prank that involved Simon Cowell and a crossbow. According to reports by The Sun, the dance expert was lured into a prank where he thought he had killed Simon Cowell with a sharp weapon.

Photos that were leaked online from the auditions showed Simon Cowell lying motionless on the floor while Bruno rushed to him panicking and worried. The photos also saw the medical team rushing over to the judge as the live audience was heard screaming in shock. But in the end, the incident turned out to be a prank.

This isn’t the first time Simon Cowell has pulled a prank on his fellow judge. During season 11 of America's Got Talent, the head judge tricked Sofia Vergara as she was blindfolded and handed a crossbow. She was then pranked into thinking she shot Simon in the chest.

Simon Cowell's prank will not be aired as part of the upcoming season

According to The Sun, Laura Sugden, who lost someone in a similar incident, called the prank 'really disrespectful' and was furious about it.

They said:

"I can’t believe it’s even allowed on the show. It’s not regulated, but it’s a lethal weapon. I’ve been in a situation where I’ve lost somebody. For Britain’s Got Talent to showcase that as a prank I just find really disrespectful. There will be people watching who lost loved ones through such a dangerous weapon. I can’t comprehend how anyone would find it funny."

The prank has received heaps of criticism and has reportedly been dropped from the show and will not be aired when the series releases. According to The Sun, a source from BGT shared:

"This is a light-hearted skit in the show between the judges – and not meant to cause any offence at all."

The controversy comes after former judge David Walliams was let go from the show as a leaked video of him making rude comments about a contestant from two years ago went viral. After the video did the rounds online, David issued an apology saying:

"I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain's Got Talent in 2020. These were private conversations and - like most conversations with friends - were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry."

Fans now await more information on the release of the reality show, which is set to air this year.

Poll : 0 votes