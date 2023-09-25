Is Tamra Judge going to be in season 2 of The Traitors? Details explored

Tamra Judge is gearing up for a star-studded television return with season 2 of The Traitors. The reality competition is the most exciting return for the Bravo beauty, whose name has been imprinted as one of the originals from the mega-popular Real Housewives series. Fans of the show are pleased that an original fan-favorite housewife will compete this season.

The American adaptation of the famous UK series is set to be a rollercoaster trip loaded with thrills, tension, and drama, thanks to its all-star ensemble added as a surprise this season.

Delving deeper into The Traitors season 2 — Uncovering the show's essence, fellow housewives and contestants joining the fray, and what sets Tamra Judge apart. This exploration will unravel her captivating history, career, and more, as we journey through the realm of this reality TV legend.

Tamra Judge's all-star return to The Traitors season 2

The Traitors season 2, set to be filmed in the stunning landscapes of Scotland, promises to be an electrifying competition. Contestants from various backgrounds and some legends of the entertainment industry will converge on a Scottish castle in the Highlands, all vying for a chance to claim their share of the coveted $250,000 prize.

But there's a twist—the contestants are divided into two groups: the "Faithful" and the "Traitors." While the Faithful aim to work together and win the prize collectively, the Traitors are on a covert mission to eliminate the Faithful and claim the entire prize for themselves. The tension, alliances, and betrayals that ensue make for riveting television.

Other notable names from the Real Housewives franchise who will be joining Tamra Judge on The Traitors season 2 will be Shereé Whitfield and Phaedra Parks from the Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Larsa Pippen from the Real Housewives of Miami.

The 21-star-studded lineup that will ensure the drama, strategic gameplay, and unexpected alliances stay at an all-time high include -

Kevin Kreider - Bling Empire Maksim (Maks) Chmerkovskiy - Dancing with the Stars Peter Weber - The Bachelor Carsten (Bergie) Bergersen - Love Island USA Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu - Love Island UK Dan Gheesling - Big Brother Janelle Pierzina - Big Brother Johnny (Bananas) Devenanzio - The Challenge Chris 'C.T.' Tamburello - The Challenge Parvati Shallow - Survivor Sandra Diaz-Twine - Survivor Peppermint - RuPaul’s Drag Race Trishelle Cannatella - Real World: Las Vegas Mercedes (MJ) Javid - Shahs of Sunset Deontay Wilder - Boxer Marcus Jordan - Basketball Player John Bercow - UK Parliament

All about Tamra Judge - History, net worth, age and more

Background, Family, and Marriages

Tamra Sue Waddle Judge, born on September 2, 1967, in Glendale, California, has firmly established herself as a prominent figure in the realm of reality television. Tamra Judge has been married three times. Her ex-husbands are Simon Barney and Darren Vieth. She married her now-husband, Eddie Judge, back in 2013.

She has three children with Simon Barney: Ryan, Sidney, and Spencer, whose ages range from late teens to early twenties. Tamra Judge's fourth child, a daughter named Ava Ryan Vieth, is from her second marriage to Darren Vieth.

Net worth, fitness, and other business ventures

As of 2023, Tamra Judge's net worth stands at a commendable $3 million. Her entrepreneurial spirit has led her to venture into various business endeavors, including the competitive gym business in collaboration with her husband, Eddie Judge opening their own fitness studio, CUT Fitness, in 2013.

In August 2022, however, Tamra and Eddie shut CUT's doors down for good amid ongoing financial woes. She has also made forays into the world of CBD products with her line called VENA Wellness. Her collaborations with companies like FabFitFun have further contributed to her earnings. Tamra also owns an athleisure apparel line called VenaSport.

Other interesting facts

Some lesser-known facts about this Bravo diva include that she is:

A motorcycle enthusiast with a riding license and a Harley-Davidson as of 2022

Hosts "Two T’s in a Pod" podcast with former RHOC colleague Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave

Has a strong bond with her children & maintains a close relationship with all 4 of them

Is passionate about philanthropy and actively supports various charitable causes

Coined a famous catchphrase during her RHOC time:

"Jesus Jugs"

Tamra Judge's journey from a fitness coach and real estate agent to a reality TV sensation and entrepreneur is nothing short of inspiring. Her resilience, candid nature, and fearless attitude have made her a beloved figure in the world of entertainment. As she embarks on this new reality TV adventure, fans eagerly await the drama and excitement that only Tamra Judge can deliver.