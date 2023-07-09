Is The Beanie Bubble based on a true story? Details explored 

The highly anticipated film, The Beanie Bubble, is scheduled to release in theaters on July 21, 2023. It will also be available for streaming on the Apple TV+ platform starting July 28, 2023.

The film will follow the story of the eccentric billionaire Ty Warner and his three friends Robbie, Maya, and Sheila, who made a fortune out of selling small plush toys, namely Beanie Babies. The official synopsis of the film, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Why did the world suddenly treat stuffed animals like gold? Ty Warner was a frustrated toy salesman until his collaboration with three women grew his masterstroke of an idea into the biggest toy craze in history. "The Beanie Bubble" is an inventive story about what and who we value, and the unsung heroes whose names didn't appear on the heart-shaped tag."

The film is directed by Kristin Gore and Damian Kulash and produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Karen Lunder.

The Beanie Bubble is based on a true event

A still from The Beanie Bubble (Image via IMDb)

The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute, written by Zac Bissonnette in 2015, served as the inspiration for The Beanie Bubble.

The book details not only the origin of the Beanie Baby idea but also analyses its meteoric rise in the market. It is through this thorough research of the subject matter that the film manages to encapsulate the true events admirably, as can be seen in the trailer.

By retelling this story for audiences, the film focuses on the dynamic between Ty Warner and his partner Robbie who helped him develop the idea for the product.

Through this particular real-life story, the film spotlights the blatant discrimination in the 90s by showing how Robbie was undermined and has never once been mentioned in the history books in regard to the Beanie Babies' origin and growth.

Dealing with fame and glory that neither expected, the partners reacted completely differently because where Ty Warner was boastful and bumptious. Robbie on the other hand was grounded and it was because of this difference that the partners developed differences, as can be seen in the trailer.

Their disputes eventually lead to Ty Warner taking all the credit for the product, demoting Robbie, and decreasing her salary significantly, a story not known to the world.

This intriguing and unexpected take on the origin and rise of the wildly popular product has managed to catch the attention of many and will surely be a very interesting watch.

Naturally, for the sake of giving the story a cinematic effect, the film will explore several other themes including those of friendship, family, redemption, greed, and betrayal among others, and satirize some of the more serious storylines.

More about The Beanie Bubble's plot

The movie follows the story of Ty Warner, a frustrated salesman and a failed actor who hit the jackpot with his invention Beanie Babies.

At the offset of the trailer, viewers are acquainted with the characters of Ty Warner and his business partner Robbie who want to sell their product, the Beanie Babies, in the market but are ridiculed by an investor for even thinking that "plush toys" would be something that people would want to buy.

Despite the challenges that the duo faces, their persistent efforts and their belief in their ideas eventually lead them to launch their product in the market. The product is shown to have perpetuated a phenomenon in the consumer market, leading to the partners dealing with the fame they had not expected.

The trailer then goes on to show snippets of the various challenges that Ty Warner and Robbie face not only to keep their product relevant in the market but with those on the personal front as they develop numerous differences along their journey.

As mentioned above, the film will focus majorly on the partners' relationship, and how it crumbles with the incoming of all this money and stardom that neither expected. Another storyline that viewers can look forward to is that of Ty Warner's relationships with not only family but also coworkers.

Who stars in The Beanie Bubble?

The cast of The Beanie Bubble (Image via IMDb)

The film is host to an exceptionally talented star cast with actor Zach Galifianakis in the lead role of Ty Warner. The actor has already managed to garner global appreciation for his stunning performance in the film's trailer and for his accurate representation of the real-life billionaire Ty Warner.

Galifianakis has been featured in a host of acclaimed projects throughout his career, including The Hangover series, Birdman, A Wrinkle in Time, Missing Link, Are You Here, and Masterminds, among others.

Apart from Galifianakis, the film will also host several other actors portraying pivotal roles, including The Hunger Games' Elizabeth Banks (who plays Robbie), Succession's Sarah Snook (who plays Sheila Warner), and Blockers' Geraldine Vishwanathan (who plays Maya).

The Beanie Bubble premieres in theatres on July 21, 2023. It will release on Apple TV+ on July 28, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes