Is Virgin River Season 6 coming out? Release date, cast, and more

Virgin River Season 6 is expected to go on floors on a yet-to-decided date in early 2024. The writers had completed the first half of the latest installment when the WAG-AFRA strikes started in May 2023. With the strikes over, they are now working on the remaining episodes. Virgin River, a romantic series, premiered on Netflix in 2019 and emerged as a success with its engaging screenplay.

The show is based on Robyn Carr’s book of the same name and revolves around Melinda ‘Mel’ Monroe, a midwife who tries to make a fresh start after a personal setback only to realize this is easier said than done. It is produced by Ian Hay, Sally Dixon, and Jackson Snider.

When will Virgin River Season 6 release?

Production on Virgin River Season 6 is expected to begin in the spring in Vancouver depending on the weather.

However, there’s no word on the release date. There is usually a gap of a year between seasons, which means the latest installment will hit screens sometime next year.

The first 10 episodes of Virgin River Season 5 were released earlier this year on September 7 and were followed by the remaining two on November 30. The sixth season might premiere between September and December provided there are no unforeseen delays.

Who stars in Virgin River Season 6?

The official cast list is yet to be released. However, Alexandra Breckenridge is likely to return as Mel. She will be joined by Martin Henderson as Jack, her lover and a former US Marine.

Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith recently hinted that Virgin River Season 6 will highlight their romance and changing equation.

Sarah Dugdale and Kai Bradbury, too, are expected to return as Lizzie and Denny, respectively, with the new installment focusing on their pregnancy. The following names, too, are expected to return for the sixth season.

Annette O’Toole as Hope

Zibby Allen as Brie

Marco Grazzini as Mike

Teryl Rothery as Muriel

New characters may also be introduced on the show as a small time jump is on the cards. Smith told Deadline the new installment ‘won’t be a direct pickup’ from the previous season’s Christmas day finale.

What to expect for Virgin River Season 6

Smith wants Virgin River Season 6 to be less intense than the previous installments while retaining the signature twists and turns associated with the saga.

“I would say that going into Season 6, my intention is to have it feel lighter, but that doesn’t mean it’s not going to be complicated with the signature Virgin River twists and turns,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

The earlier seasons featured subplots involving pregnancies, natural disasters and a drug ring. However, these are set to take a backseat as Smith wants the show to focus on romance.

Where to watch Virgin River Season 6?

All five seasons of Virgin River are available to stream on Netflix. The sixth one will also be released on the platform. Viewers need to subscribe to the service to watch the show. A Netflix subscription costs between $6.99 and $22.99 per month depending on the plan.

Users need to pay $6.99 for the standard version with ads. The ads-free version, on the other hand, costs $ 15.49. Subscribers can also opt for the premium version, which costs $22.9, depending on their budget.