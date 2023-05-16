"Is Winona actually here?"- Haunted Mansion trailer sparks questions about Winona Ryder cameo

With Disney's famous Haunted Mansion ride getting another promising adaptation in 2023, fans have already jumped at the new trailer with questions and claims. The famous ride, which remains a top attraction in Disney's theme park, was originally adapted as a film in 2003 with Eddie Murphy at the helm. The new adaptation has an ensemble cast of LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto.

Directed by Bad Hair filmmaker Justin Simien, this new adaptation seems darker and more twisted than the colorful 2003 version of the film. It is set to premiere in the United States on July 28, 2023. A trailer for Haunted Mansion was released earlier today, drawing in a lot of reactions from Disney fans.

Fans took to social media to excitedly ask if Winona Ryder would also be a part of the film. However, that is the one thing that the film's trailer didn't seem to have.

Ashleyy @nonisimp @HauntedMansion @joycezhopper IS WINONA ACTUALLY HERE ??CAN WE GET A CONFIRM ?? @HauntedMansion @joycezhopper IS WINONA ACTUALLY HERE ??CAN WE GET A CONFIRM ??

It was confirmed earlier at the 2022 D23 Expo presentation that Winona Ryder, Dan Levy, and Hasan Minhaj were also going to be a part of the already star-studded cast. However, so far, the trailer did not reveal anything along those lines.

How are fans reacting to the Haunted Mansion trailer?

Haunted Mansion @HauntedMansion Take the ride to the other side. Watch the brand-new trailer for #HauntedMansion , appearing only in theaters July 28. Take the ride to the other side. Watch the brand-new trailer for #HauntedMansion, appearing only in theaters July 28. https://t.co/WAXY95G3m3

The trailer for Haunted Mansion has gathered quite a lot bit of attention from eager fans. While there has been nothing negative about the film's first look, most fans were eager to learn where Winona Ryder was.

From the initial reactions of fans, it seems that Ryder's inclusion will be a make-or-break deal for the film. Apart from this question about Winona Ryder, fans have reacted positively to the trailer, with many expressing their excitement for the release. The reaction is quite contrary to how Disney live-action films are received before their respective releases.

Hatter @Mad_Hatt3R_10_6 @HauntedMansion Now this is the Haunted Mansion film I have been waiting for. Cannot wait! @HauntedMansion Now this is the Haunted Mansion film I have been waiting for. Cannot wait!

Roxana Halls @RoxanaHalls @HauntedMansion I made stretching room paintings glimpsed in this trailer looking forward to seeing them on the big screen! @HauntedMansion I made stretching room paintings glimpsed in this trailer looking forward to seeing them on the big screen!

It is quite possible that Winona Ryder will only be a part of the film in a small cameo. If she is indeed there, fans would certainly like to her in the next trailer or promotional picture.

A Haunted Mansion remake has been on the books for a long time now. Guillermo del Toro was originally supposed to write and direct it but the plans changed drastically for over a decade before the film actually materialized. Disney officially announced the film in August 2020.

The official synopsis for the film reads:

"A woman and her son enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters."

More details about both Winona Ryder's role and the film should surface soon. Stay tuned.

Poll : 0 votes