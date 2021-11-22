"It was amazing": Fans after BTS and Coldplay perform 'My Universe' at the AMAs

BTS x Coldplay's performance at the American Music Awards was appreciated by fans and people at the ceremony seemed to love every bit of it.

The attendees at the ceremony were also given a light band that could be used during the performance. Fans noted that the arena itself was transformed into a beautiful universe as well.

BTS was also scheduled to perform a remix version of their hit track Butter along with Megan Thee Stallion. However, due to personal reasons, Stallion was unable to attend. Instead, the boys closed the AMAs with a performance of the original version of Butter.

Fans share their favorite moments from the BTS x Coldplay performance

BTS' performance with Coldplay garnered fans' attention because all of them seemed to have the most fun on stage as they performed. Some fans, however, noted that light sticks that were usually used by the Army were collected at the entrance.

The event was the debut performance of My Universe on stage. Quite a few fans also stressed this fact, and shared their favorite moments from the concert.

𝓪⁷ @JlNSONYEONDAN THEYRE TELLING US TO USE THESE LIGHT WRISTBAND BECAUSE BTS COLDPLAY NEXT THEYRE TELLING US TO USE THESE LIGHT WRISTBAND BECAUSE BTS COLDPLAY NEXT https://t.co/wd0qSdHMT4

𝓪⁷ @JlNSONYEONDAN Its what the announcer told us don’t shoot the messenger if he’s lying Its what the announcer told us don’t shoot the messenger if he’s lying

Rosan⁷ @xCeleste___ @BTS_twt

#MyUniverseAMAs



IT WAS AMAZING!!!! THEY LOOKED LIKE THEY WERE HAVING SO MUCH FUN! LEGOOOO @coldplay IT WAS AMAZING!!!! THEY LOOKED LIKE THEY WERE HAVING SO MUCH FUN! LEGOOOO @coldplay @BTS_twt #MyUniverseAMAs IT WAS AMAZING!!!! THEY LOOKED LIKE THEY WERE HAVING SO MUCH FUN! https://t.co/EfedrPJtxV

ikran @ikran BTS X COLDPLAY MY UNIVERSE FIRST TIME TOGETHER IN FRONT OF A CROWD BTS X COLDPLAY MY UNIVERSE FIRST TIME TOGETHER IN FRONT OF A CROWD https://t.co/EB2BT7HSNv

More about the BTS x Coldplay performance that left fans enraptured

BTS leader RM spoke to PEOPLE before the performance and said,

"These two years now have come full-circle, 360 degrees. It means so much more because we're nominated today for artist of the year."

Member J-Hope also teased about their performance and said that it would be "one for the books".

The band also won multiple awards during the night. The first one that they won was that of Favorite Pop duo or group of the year. This was followed by another win for Favorite Pop Song of the Year for the band's song Butter.

BTS also enjoyed one of the biggest moments of the night when they were awarded the fan favorite Artist of the Year award.

BTS also performed Butter as the closing number for the night. Members RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook also enjoyed some moments on the red carpet with other celebrities.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The boy band posed for selfies with a number of them, including Jojo Siwa, and fans shared the same on social networking sites with enthusiasm.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan