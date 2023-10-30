"It was just that people didn’t like it": Florence Pugh reflects on relationship with ex and defends fashion choice in interview 

English actress Florence Pugh and American actor and director Zach Braff's relationship had provoked a lot of controversy at the time because of the 21-year age difference.

In an interview with Vogue on January 12, 2023, the Black Widow starrer sat down to reflect on the short-lived romance and how the people around them had reacted to it at the time:

"We weren’t in anyone’s faces. It was just that people didn’t like it."

Speaking on the aftermath of the breakup, Pugh said that since she was fresh out of that relationship, she needs time to navigate her emotions. She said:

"My breakup has been very new, so I’m figuring that out."

The actress continued to speak on the reason why the public couldn't handle the relationship, defended her fashion choice, and comments on what it's like to make a name in Hollywood.

Florence Pugh reveals details why onlookers didn't support the relationship

In the interview, the 27-year old actress explained the reason why spectators were so irked by her romance with the 48-year old director.

"They imagined me with someone younger and someone in blockbusters. I think young relationships in Hollywood are so easily twisted because they add to the gossip sites. It’s exciting to watch. And I think I was in a relationship that didn’t do any of that."

Forence Pugh and Zach Braff connected on social media in 2018, and worked together on the short film In the Time It Takes to Get There in 2019, where they made things official.

However, the public didn't take it their relationship too well because of the large age gap. The couple broke up silently in 2022, but before that Braff cast Pugh in self-written and directed film A Good Person.

"I’ve never been scared of what’s underneath the fabric": Florence Pugh defends fashion choice

Florence Pugh also had something to say to the haters who keep commenting on her choice of fashion.

Reminiscing her childhood days when she used to roam naked freely, the Midsommar star said that we are "human", we are "bodies", and that she has never been "scared" of what's there "underneath the fabric". She further stated that she wears whatever makes her feel happy.

The actress went on record to say:

"If I’m happy in it, then I’m gonna wear it. Of course, I don’t want to offend people, but I think my point is: How can my nipples offend you that much?"

Florence Pugh continued to elaborate on the problem by pointing out how some people justify assault by blaming it on clothing, and that this is a major issue plaguing society which needs to be addressed.

"It’s very important that we do this. I know that some people might scoff at me saying that, but if a dress with my breasts peeking through is encouraging people to say, ‘Well, if you were to get r****, you would deserve it,’ it just shows me that there’s so much more work to do."

Pugh also shared some insights into what it's like making a name for oneself in the industry, saying that there are no "guarantees" in any way, and that every version of getting into the industry is a "fluke".

Florence Pugh remains one of the most highly sought-after actresses of this generation. Her recent work includes starring alongside Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer, where she played Jean Tatlock, Oppenheimer's misstress.