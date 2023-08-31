"It should be required in schools to be taught dialectical behavior therapy"- When Selena Gomez opened up on her plans of advocating mental health

Selena Gomez has been one of the biggest stars in the world for ages, through multiple ups and downs over her long and illustrious career, both as a musician and actor. Currently the star of Only Murders in the Building, which has earned her a lot of critical acclaim, Gomez has also been very vocal about her views and concerns during this time.

Naturally, facing the spotlight at such a young age meant that Selena Gomez failed to have the "normal" upbringing that kids desire, but it also meant that she had her perspective shaped at a much younger age. Apart from her many viewpoints, she is also a huge advocate of mental health, especially when it comes to the younger generation.

During the release of her album Rare, Selena Gomez caught up with New Music Daily with Zane Lowe and expressed her strong views on mental health and what younger kids should get access to.

"Well first off, I'm a huge advocate for mental health. I have this dream of mine that's beyond all of this where I think that personally, it should be required in schools to be taught dialectical behavior therapy,...There is something I read where in I think it was the '50s the 14 year old kids of today have the same anxiety and depression as a 40 year old in the '50s. That says so much, she said.

And I don't know why that perhaps doesn't shake people up a bit to where maybe there should be more of that accessible, but I am glad that it is being discussed more. I'm glad that we are having the conversation but it saved my life," she expanded.

She also opened up in the interview, revealing that talking about her mental health was crucial to the singer reviving her career and getting to live a normal life.

"I honestly just wanted to be like, 'None of you even know what you're talking about,' and it just destroyed me"- Selena Gomez on cutting out social media

Selena Gomez also addressed the most crucial thing tinkering with young minds these days: social media. Despite the numerous advantages and opportunities these platforms provide, they also set unrealistic expectations for life.

Selena talked about how cutting these off from her life was crucial to getting to live life in a much more free way.

"First off, there was a million things that I didn't want to see. I would see them over and over and over again. Then I'm comparing.... You have FOMO. Everyone's life looks amazing, and that happens to me, too. I'm like, 'Well, what am I? I'm missing the plot here. Right? How come it's so fun for everyone else?" she said.

"Then it just started getting dark. There were accounts that were dissecting me, down to my body, to my face, my features, choices I've made, telling stories, and it drove me crazy, because I honestly just wanted to be like, 'None of you even know what you're talking about,' and it just destroyed me. So I stopped, and I tell every single person everything changed," she continued.

Selena Gomez has gone on to become a shining example of how someone came out of their darkest days to finally embrace themselves and do the things they love to do.

She can now be seen on Only Murders in the Building season 3, which is currently dropping episodes every week.