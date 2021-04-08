"It's almost unbearable trying to live up to impossible standards": Khloe Kardashian claps back at critics, after unedited bikini photo goes viral

Reality TV star and popular media personality Khloe Kardashian was recently subject to a lot of ridicule on the internet when an unedited image of herself in a bikini was accidentally posted to her social media.

While the post was removed hastily, it was already too late, as users had screenshotted and reposted the image all over the internet in a matter of minutes.

What ensued was a long DMCA battle between the Kardashians' legal team, who have been attempting to scrub the image from the internet and social media, and users who continue to post the image.

Khloe has released her own statement regarding the issue and has a special message for all the haters who have been flaming her on social media.

Khloe Kardashian claps back at haters in latest Instagram post

CLAP BACK: Khloe Kardashian addresses leaked unedited photo that some have been alleging her team is allegedly trying to remove from the internet. Khloe says “Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered. The photo that was posted this week is beautiful.” pic.twitter.com/rLBVlKtEyf — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 8, 2021

In a candid and open statement posted on her Instagram, Khloe Kardashian exposes the negative statements she has been subjected to regarding her appearance and also talks about the toxic scrutiny her body and self-esteem have faced over the years.

In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and to meet other's standards of how I should look has been too much to bear. "Khloé is the fat sister." "Khloé is the ugly sister." "Her dad must not be her real dad because she looks so different." "The only way she could have lost that weight must have been from surgery." Should I go on?

Defending her decision in wanting the picture scrubbed from the internet, Khloe Kardashian states:

"when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point - and then shares it to the world - you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared - regardless of who you are."

The mockery from the picture got to a point where Khloe Kardashian hosted an Instagram Live to show how she looks without any post processing applied on her images, and she even posted a long statement about body positivity that can be found here.

