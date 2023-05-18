“It’s a moment, and it will be over”: Miley Cyrus reflects on Flower's success and its lyrics

Ahead of a summer of new music in 2023, Miley Cyrus' Flowers has already caught the spotlight, launching the artist back into the limelight where she spent most of her life. The single is already tipped to become the best song of the year. As most people know, the track is reportedly about Cyrus' relationship with her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, with whom she split officially in 2020.

After making a big splash with it, Miley Cyrus recently commented on the song's meaning in an interview with British Vogue, where she candidly spoke about the lyrics and the fact that she knew the song was not going to stay up there forever. The 30-year-old singer-songwriter said:

"I wrote it in a really different way. The chorus was originally: ‘I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, but I can’t love me better than you can.’ It used to be more, like, 1950s. The saddest song. Like: ‘Sure, I can be my own lover, but you’re so much better...The song is a little fake it till you make it. Which I’m a big fan of."

She added:

"A lot of headlines [recently] have said, ‘This is Miley’s moment.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s exactly what it is. It’s a moment, and it will be over."

"I was harshly judged as a child by adults"- Miley Cyrus on growing up under the spotlight

The daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus and a musical prodigy from a young age, Miley Cyrus was thrust into the spotlight as a teen idol while portraying the title character of the Disney television series Hannah Montana.

It is quite clear that Cyrus never enjoyed a childhood like ordinary people. She spoke in the interview about how being a child star shaped her career and personality. She also explained how she would do things differently with other child stars.

Cyrus said:

"I carried some guilt and shame around myself for years because of how much controversy and upset I really caused...Now that I’m an adult, I realize how harshly I was judged. I was harshly judged as a child by adults and now, as an adult, I realize that I would never harshly judge a child."

She further explained her controversial spotlight-grabbing acts, saying:

"I’m actually not an attention-seeking person, sitting here as a 30-year-old grown woman...I was creating attention for myself because I was dividing myself from a character I had played. Anyone, when you’re 20 or 21, you have more to prove. ‘I’m not my parents.’ ‘I am who I am.’"

Miley Cyrus released Flowers on January 12, 2023, through Columbia Records as the lead single from her album Endless Summer Vacation. The song was met with great critical and commercial success as it shattered several streaming records upon its arrival.

Endless Summer Vacation was also a massive hit when it was released in March 2023. The album was almost like a resurrection of the singer-songwriter.

Miley Cyrus's previous work in 2020 was also a great critical and commercial success.

