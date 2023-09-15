"It’s one of those experiences that never leaves you": Tim Burton opens up on Superman Lives 

Tim Burton is one of the greatest cinematic minds of our generation, having stamped his signature with his artistic style and cinematic storytelling all over Hollywood. The lengthy career of the director goes back to doing Vincent in 1982 with Disney and proceeding with a few more films featuring Burton's signature style before the studio did not renew his contract.

The later career of Tim Burton was filled with hits and critical acclaim, including films like Beetlejuice and Michael Keaton's Batman, which is still considered one of the best versions of the iconic DC superhero. However, there was another superhero film that could have worked just as well for Burton, the infamous Superman Lives, starring Nicholas Cage.

Of course, many have heard about the movie and how the studio ultimately pulled the plug on the project after years of pre-production, with many reports mentioning that they thought Tim Burton's version of Batman was "too dark." But it was brought to the limelight again by DC's latest project, The Flash, which featured the never-made version of Nicholas Cage's Superman.

Speaking about this cameo in The Flash and whether he regrets not making the film, Tim Burton gave a statement to BFI.

"No, I don’t have regrets. I will say this: when you work that long on a project and it doesn’t happen, it affects you for the rest of your life. Because you get passionate about things, and each thing is an unknown journey, and it wasn’t there yet. But it’s one of those experiences that never leaves you, a little bit."

He also elaborated on this in the same interview.

"So in my latter years of life, I’m in quiet revolt against all this": Tim Burton on how he feels about big studios and their decisions

Tim Burton has seen the ins and outs of Hollywood for decades and has already come to recognize certain tropes. Looking back at the decision to pull the plug on Superman Lives, it seems Tim Burton expects very little now.

Continuing on his earlier statement, the veteran director expanded:

"But also it goes into another AI thing, and this is why I think I’m over it with the studio. They can take what you did, Batman or whatever, and culturally misappropriate it, or whatever you want to call it. Even though you’re a slave of Disney or Warner Brothers, they can do whatever they want. So in my latter years of life, I’m in quiet revolt against all this."

Of course, because of this controversial decision, Superman Lives never made it to the screens, leaving fans with only a glimmer of possibility in The Flash. This project has no chance of restarting either, meaning fans will never see this combo play out in real life.

However, Tim Burton is coming out with Beetlejuice 2, bringing back the iconic characters from the original film. In this interview, he revealed that most of the world for the Winona Ryder starrer was already done.

"Good, except we had a day and a half left before the strike happened. I feel lucky that we got as far as we did. It is like 98, 99% done. It was a great experience. It reinvigorated my love of making movies."

Fans can look forward to the iconic Tim Burton, who will be back in theatres soon with Beetlejuice 2.