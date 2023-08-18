"It's not why you sacrifice everything to create art"- When Bradley Cooper called awards season "interesting and utterly meaningless"

Bradley Cooper is hardly a stranger to awards and spotlights. The actor, who has always been an award favorite for critics, is all set to return to the director's chair with his upcoming Netflix production, Maestro, which is based on American conductor Leonard Bernstein's life and romance with his wife Felicia Montealegre, a famed Costa Rican actress.

Cooper first took the director's role in the 2018 musical A Star is Born, in which he also played the lead opposite Lady Gaga. The film went on an awards rampage, winning numerous accolades, including eight nominations for the 91st Academy Awards. It also won Best Original Song for Shallow at the Academy Awards.

Ahead of his upcoming project, whose trailer was released days ago, Cooper is already being tipped for another great round of Academy Award praises. However, the actor has an offbeat take on the whole ordeal.

In a throwback interview with Hamilton star Anthony Ramos, Bradley Cooper labeled the award season "utterly meaningless." He said:

"That awards season stuff is a real test... It's set up to foster that mentality. It's quite a thing to work through, and it's completely devoid of artistic creation. It's not why you sacrifice everything to create art, and yet you spend so much time being a part of it if you're, in quotes, 'lucky enough to be a part of it.'

"It's ultimately a great thing because it really does make you face ego, vanity, and insecurity. It's very interesting and utterly meaningless."

Not being nominated in the Oscars Best Director category for A Star is Born made Bradley Cooper feel "embarrassed"

Bradley Cooper later revealed that not being nominated in the Oscars' Best Director category for A Star is Born was an embarrassing experience for him as he felt that he did not do his job right.

He said on Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations from Times Square:

"I was at a coffee shop in New York City and looked down at my phone and Nicole [Caruso, publicist] has told me congratulations and said what we had been nominated for. They didn't even give me the bad news... I was embarrassed because I felt I hadn't done my job."

Bradley Cooper managed to get eight Oscar and six Golden Globe nominations up to that point.

With his upcoming film, which looks to be an Oscars darling from the first trailer itself, Cooper will surely manage to get many more nominations for himself, possibly including Best Director.

Maestro also stars Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Michael Urie, and Gideon Glick, among others. It will be released on Netflix on December 20, 2023.