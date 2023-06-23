"It’s time for me to grow up”: Harrison Ford opens up about parting ways with the Indiana Jones franchise

American actor Harrison Ford, who recently featured as a guest on the CNN and Max's talk show Who's Talking to Chris Wallace, touched on many things, one of them being his final on-screen appearance as the titular character in the upcoming film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Helmed by James Mangold, the movie is slated to release exclusively in theatres on June 30, 2023.

In a clip released on CNN'S Creative Marketing YouTube channel, the veteran Hollywood star was asked whether it was bittersweet to bid goodbye to the character, to which Harrison Ford stated:

"No. It's time for me to grow up. Six years ago, I thought maybe we ought to take a shot at making another one, and I wanted it to be about age because I think that rounds out the story that we’ve told and we brought it to the right place."

Harrison Ford wanted Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny to be character-driven

When asked by host Chris Wallace about what he meant when he wanted the end of his character in the saga to be "ambitious" and whether he was able to pull it off or not, Harrison Ford disclosed that he wanted the film to be "character-driven" and address the age factor head-on. He also touched on the shortcomings of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and how the film didn't turn out the way he wanted it to.

The 80-year-old actor stated:

"I wanted it to be character-driven and I wanted us to confront the question of age straight on. Not to hide my age, but to take advantage of it in the telling of the story.

He further continued:

"I mean, the last one ended in kind of a suspended animation. There was not a real strong feeling of the conclusion or the closure that I always hoped for, the roundness and speaking to this issue of age. Not making jokes about it, but making it a real thing."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opened to mixed reviews at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiered in an out-of-competition screening at Cannes Film Festival last month, receiving a five-minute-long ovation, which was deemed by many as something that allegedly took place more out of courteousness than being awestruck.

While most of the reviews lauded Harrison Ford's performance, some of them panned the film for its strained screenplay and Phoebe Waller-Bridge's hit-and-miss comedy, claiming that The Dial of Destiny wasn't able to reignite the spark of a franchise the way Star Wars: The Force Awakens did in 2015.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which will see Ford return as the titular adventurer, is set in 1969 against the backdrop of the Space Race between the United States and the Soviet Union. Similar to some of the previous films in the franchise, the aftermath of World War II looms large in the fifth installment, with Mads Mikkelsen playing an ex-Nazi who works with NASA, serving as the main antagonist of the film.

The upcoming film will show Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones race against time to recover a legendary artifact that has the power of changing the course of history and prevent it from falling into the hands of evil forces.

Helmed by James Mangold, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is slated to release exclusively in theatres on June 30, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes