Jack Whitehall Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues and more

Jack Whitehall will be back this year with another tour called Settle Down, which is scheduled to take place from June 13 to July 16, 2023, in the UK.

The comedian announced the tour, which follows his recently wrapped up Warming Up tour, via a post on his official Instagram page, stating:

"This is my most personal show yet, with plenty of material about the big changes that have happened in my life. It’s about my struggle to settle down gracefully. I’ve got a long-term partner, a ridiculous dog and am now hurtling towards middle aged without a clue. It’s about a foppish man-child’s crack handed attempt at adulting!”

Fans can access the exclusive presale, which begins on April 5, 2023, at 10 am local time by registering for the comedian's mailing list on his official website - https://www.jackwhitehall.com. General tickets will be available from April 6, 2023, at 10 am local time.

Jack Whitehall set to perform at London O2 arena in July

Jack Whitehall's new tour is set to be held at several popular arenas across the country, including the Sheffield Utilita Arena, the Cardiff International Arena, as well as the prestigious London O2 arena.

The full list of dates and venues for the tour is as follows:

June 13, 2023 – Brighton, UK, at Brighton Centre

June 14, 2023 – Brighton, UK, at Brighton Centre

June 15, 2023 – Brighton, UK, at Brighton Centre

June 16, 2023 – Bournemouth, UK, at BIC

June 17, 2023 – Leeds, UK, at Leeds First Direct Arena

June 18, 2023 – Leeds, UK ,at Leeds First Direct Arena

June 19, 2023 – Glasgow, UK, at OVO Hydro

June 20, 2023 – Sheffield, UK ,at Sheffield Utilita Arena

June 21, 2023 – Manchester, UK, at AO Arena

June 22, 2023 – Nottingham, UK, at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

June 23, 2023 – Newcastle, UK, at Utilita Arena

June 24, 2023 – Manchester, UK, at AO Arena

June 25, 2023 – Liverpool, UK, at M & S Bank Arena

July 4, 2023 – Cardiff, UK, at Cardiff International Arena

July 5, 2023 – Nottingham, UK, at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

July 7, 2023 – Birmingham, UK, at Birmingham Utilita Arena

July 8, 2023 – Birmingham, UK, at Birmingham Utilita Arena

July 9, 2023 – Cardiff, UK, at Cardiff International Arena

July 10, 2023 – Cardiff, UK, at Cardiff International Arena

July 14, 2023 – London, UK, at O2 Arena

July 15, 2023 – London, UK, at O2 Arena

July 16, 2023 – London, UK, at O2 Arena

Jack Peter Benedict Whitehall, also known by his stage name Jack Whitehall, was born on July 7, 1988, in London, England. He began his career in television at an early age, starring in an episode of the British series Noah's Ark at the age of 9.

He began his comedy career with a series of festival shows in the UK, most notably at the Comedy Reserve of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, which is considered to be the largest performance arts festival in the world. The comedian has been a regular feature at the festival ever since.

Jack Whitehall achieved critical acclaim with his stand-up tour Jack Whitehall Live, which ran for 122 days in 2010 and 2011. The shows led to the comedian winning the King of Comedy award at the 2012 British Comedy Awards.

