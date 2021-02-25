Jake Paul mocks Ben Askren's virginity, as leaked DMs surface online

Ahead of throwing actual punches in the ring, Jake Paul and Ben Askren have begun swinging at each other on social media as well.

Fans got to see the two square off in a battle of words ahead of their bout in a series of DMs leaked by Ben Askren. Showboating comes naturally to Jake Paul. Ben Askren will have to do his best to not let the 24-year-old get under his skin.

Jake Paul fired shots at Ben Askren by mentioning his wife, Amy.

"I guess you lost your virginity to Amy as well."

Also read: CodeMiko calls out 'simp' fans in the most polite way possible during her live stream

Jake Paul and Ben Askren square off in their DMs

I had to know if @jakepaul was even trying, so I asked. pic.twitter.com/V0qZ3FNBJK — Funky (@Benaskren) February 24, 2021

"Hey Jake seriously were you even trying against Ben? That was pathetic. Hope you try a little bit harder in our fight."

Ben Askren fuelled the DM feud by starting a conversation with Jake Paul.

Advertisement

Jake Paul clapped back with a scathing statement, stating that Ben Askren suffers from brain damage. Jake Paul tried to deflect from his fight with Ben Darmstadt by talking about how he knocked out Nate Robinson.

He then told Ben Askren to get himself a copy of "Teaching Kids to Spell for Dummies."

Jake Paul held nothing back when dissing Ben Askren, calling him a c*ck magnet and telling him how he got knocked out in five seconds. Ben Askren had the final word.

You gave up here like you’re going to give up in our fight. You don’t have the heart. Please don’t back out of our fight.

If the two can keep the ferocity displayed here in the ring, fans are in for one hell of a bout.

Also read: Charli D'Amelio reveals she did not write her own memoir