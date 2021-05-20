Jake Paul signs deal with Showtime Sports, teases new announcement

With Jake Paul's boxing career taking off, the influencer turned boxer has his sights set on more fights. Recently, the 24-year-old announced that he signed a deal with premium American TV network Showtime for his future fight.

Jake Paul revealed details of the contract on Twitter and dropped hints that negotiations for his next fight are currently underway. An announcement should be coming soon.

Also read: Tayler Holder denies making “racist” remarks, says he’ll drop a video with “all the facts”

Jake Paul teases the next fight details and deal with Showtime Boxing

in the media business they say content is king... and in the fight business, fighters are the content...so WE are the kings👑



make sure you are getting paid like a king!



new fight announcement coming soon... — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 19, 2021

Teasing a new fight announcement on his Twitter handle, Jake Paul claimed to be one of the "content kings." Within a few hours of posting that tweet, he published an update that said:

ITS SHOWTIME — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 20, 2021

Confirming the news that Jake Paul had signed with Showtime Boxing, Jake Paul's advisor Nakisa Bidarian told ESPN Wednesday that:

"Jake is proud of the events he participated in with Triller and appreciates the opportunities they afforded him. Jake is excited to continue his boxing career with Showtime Boxing. Fight announcement coming soon."

Moving from Triller to Showtime, Jake Paul has cemented his legitimacy in the boxing scene. He joins the network with heavy-duty names from the industry like Mike Tyson, Manny Pacquiao, and Floyd Mayweather Jr., among others.

Jake Paul's boxing record is currently 3-0, with all three fights ending in knockouts. His latest bout against Ben Askren saw the latter get flattened within the first round itself.

While no details regarding money or tenure have been shared yet, the deal remains an enigma for fans. More details are expected to surface soon.

Also read: 5 Bellator fighters who could take on Jake Paul in the boxing ring